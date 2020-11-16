expand
November 16, 2020

Six men arrested in human trafficking investigation in Oxford

By Ben Hillyer

Published 5:26 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

A joint human trafficking operation in Oxford has resulted in the arrest of six men who have been charged with procurring prostitution.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Victims Unit conducted the joint operation on Friday, Nov. 13. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Oxford Police Department also assisted in the operation.

The following individuals were arrested:

  • Michael Keenum, 53, was charged with Procuring Prostitution.
  • Tarus Hervey, 30, was charged with Procuring Prostitution and Resisting Arrest.
  • Roy Thompson, 54, was charged with Procuring Prostitution.
  • Kenneth Gurley, 53, was charged with Procuring Prostitution.
  • Jason Carothers, 43, was charged with Procuring Prostitution.
  • James Moore, 42, was charged with Procuring Prostitution.

“Human trafficking is a destructive crime that diminishes the value of human life,”  Attorney General Lynn Fitch said. “My office will continue to work with private and public federal, state, and local partners, including our partners at MBI, to hold those who engage in this modern slavery accountable to the fullest extent of the law and seek justice for those who are its victims.”

Lieutenant Colonel Lee Morrison, Director of MBI, said the operation was part of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Mississippi Attorney General’s Office continued focus to eradicat sex trafficking in the state.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will continue to conduct such operations throughout the state targeting those who traffic the vulnerable and those who purchase or seek to purchase human beings,” Morrison said.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

