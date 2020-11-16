expand
November 16, 2020

Mississippi man leads state police on chase on interstate that reached 140 miles per hour

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:35 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

A Mississippi man was arrested in Monroe, La., before leading Louisiana State Police on a high-speed chase that reached speeds up to 140 mph

Casey Jones, 35, of Jackson, Miss., was booked on several charges, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, flight from an officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police also say Jones did not have a driver’s license.

Police say the chase started just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 15 on Interstate 20 near Calhoun. Police say they tried to pull over a Lexus that crossed over the white fog line with both right-side tires. Police say the driver refused to stop and the chase ensued with the Lexus passing multiple vehicles on the shoulder. Police say the Lexus eventually crashed into a guard rail while trying to take the curve of an exit. Police say Jones fled on foot but was taken into custody.

According to the arrest report, police found 7.5 gallons of suspected promethazine in the vehicle, along with two handguns. Jones was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before being released and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

 

