expand
Ad Spot

November 16, 2020

Man arrested after reportedly stealing gun, kidnapping couple in Vicksburg

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:22 am Monday, November 16, 2020

A man has been arrested after stealing a gun and then kidnapping a man and woman Sunday afternoon.

Vicksburg officers responded to a call Sunday afternoon after a man reported that a gun had been stolen from his vehicle.

The suspect later identified as Devonte Lewis, 27, of Dixon Mills, Ala., then reportedly approached the driver of a 2005 GMC Yukon, brandished the weapon and made the driver and a passenger drive him away.

Officers located the Yukon several minutes later at the intersection of Mission 66 and Clay Street and stopped it in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Lewis was taken into custody, the stolen handgun was recovered and the occupants of the vehicle were rescued unharmed.

Lewis is being charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of auto burglary, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond pending his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

More News

Two teenagers killed, one injured after being struck by vehicle

Mississippi pump proposal evokes strong reactions

Man arrested after reportedly stealing gun, kidnapping couple in Vicksburg

Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing, says he had used meth

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Two teenagers killed, one injured after being struck by vehicle

News

Mississippi pump proposal evokes strong reactions

News

Man arrested after reportedly stealing gun, kidnapping couple in Vicksburg

News

Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing, says he had used meth

News

Statistics show Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases accelerating, up 34-percent in two weeks

News

Father, son find alleged burglar sleeping in son’s closet

News

Lawyers for man freed from prison after 20 years receive human rights award

News

Authorities ‘following every lead’ into death of Black teen found near sugar cane field

News

Mississippi mayor fires back after Gov. Reeves’ comments about COVID-19 in his community

News

More than 50 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi prison

News

Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave

News

Police officer wounded during traffic stop Friday night

News

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi up by 30% in last week

News

Unusual hummingbirds being spotted across Mississippi

News

New network puts state’s 15 community colleges in internet fast lane

News

Over 9,000 Mississippi students quarantined as virus spreads

News

Mississippi native race car driver Jim Pace dies at 59 after battle with COVID-19

News

Winners and losers: Mississippi high school football scores

News

Mississippi police officers shoot, kill man outside store

News

Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path

News

Police defuse possible explosive device at Mississippi hospital

News

Mississippian finds success as Washington Post reporter

News

South Mississippi sheriff’s office investigating deputy-involved shooting

News

South Mississippi federal court judge dies at age 81