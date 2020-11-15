expand
November 15, 2020

Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing, says he had used meth

By The Associated Press

A man with Louisiana connections has pleaded guilty to a murder charge in Mississippi.

Dannie Bergeron Jr., 22, apologized to the victim’s family in court, although he said he doesn’t remember details about killing Tiffany Goodman in 2018 because he was using methamphetamine.

The Sun Herald reported Bergeron was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday when he entered the guilty plea in Harrison County Circuit Court. District Attorney Joel Smith announced the plea Friday and said the killing of 27-year-old Goodman was “a senseless and brutal crime that stems from the use of illegal drugs.”

Circuit Judge Lawrence Bourgeois sentenced Bergeron to life in prison.

On April 7, 2018, Harrison County deputies arrived at home where a shooting took place. They found Goodman in the garage, dead from a single gunshot wound to her head. She originally was from Wiggins, and her Facebook page said she had been living in Biloxi.

The homeowner’s son said he witnessed the killing and identified Bergeron, then 19, as the shooter.
Bergeron called the sheriff’s office and said he was in California, but police said he later admitted he was at his father’s house in Washington Parish, Louisiana.

Deputies in Louisiana arrested him there and recovered a handgun that later was determined to be the weapon used to kill Goodman.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell said Harrison County deputies went to Louisiana and interviewed Bergeron and a friend who was with him.

“Both individuals told deputies they had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up the murder,” Burrell said. “The defendant went on to tell the deputies he had never met with the victim, but he believed the victim deserved to be killed.”

