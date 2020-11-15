expand
Ad Spot

November 15, 2020

Father, son find alleged burglar sleeping in son’s closet

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:56 am Sunday, November 15, 2020

A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday after he was found sleeping in a Jones County family’s closet.

Chad Dedeaux, 22, of Pass Christian was charged with burglary of a dwelling after a father and son came home and noticed that their dog would not stop barking, according to the Laurel Leader-Call newspaper. 

The father, a local law enforcement officer, and his son heard noises coming from the son’s closet and found Dedeaux taking a nap. Dedeaux had reportedly taken some personal belongings before falling asleep.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department apprehended Dedeaux without incident. Officials say Dedeaux was not violent and was not armed when he was arrested. A Jones County deputy would not comment on whether drug use was involved.

Dedeaux was previously arrested in October in Ellisville for reportedly breaking windows in the Ellisville area. Although drugs were not documented at the scene of the vandalism, authorities suggested Dedeaux was exhibiting behavior similar to habitual methamphetamine users.

 

 

More News

Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing, says he had used meth

Statistics show Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases accelerating, up 34-percent in two weeks

Father, son find alleged burglar sleeping in son’s closet

Lawyers for man freed from prison after 20 years receive human rights award

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing, says he had used meth

News

Statistics show Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases accelerating, up 34-percent in two weeks

News

Father, son find alleged burglar sleeping in son’s closet

News

Lawyers for man freed from prison after 20 years receive human rights award

News

Authorities ‘following every lead’ into death of Black teen found near sugar cane field

News

Mississippi mayor fires back after Gov. Reeves’ comments about COVID-19 in his community

News

More than 50 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi prison

News

Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave

News

Police officer wounded during traffic stop Friday night

News

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi up by 30% in last week

News

Unusual hummingbirds being spotted across Mississippi

News

New network puts state’s 15 community colleges in internet fast lane

News

Over 9,000 Mississippi students quarantined as virus spreads

News

Mississippi native race car driver Jim Pace dies at 59 after battle with COVID-19

News

Winners and losers: Mississippi high school football scores

News

Mississippi police officers shoot, kill man outside store

News

Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path

News

Police defuse possible explosive device at Mississippi hospital

News

Mississippian finds success as Washington Post reporter

News

South Mississippi sheriff’s office investigating deputy-involved shooting

News

South Mississippi federal court judge dies at age 81

News

Latest stats show new coronavirus cases in Mississippi climb higher, back to August levels

News

Officials: Suspect in death of Arkansas police officer captured in Mississippi

News

Independent investigation demanded after black teen found dead in field with mutilated face