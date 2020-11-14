expand
Ad Spot

November 14, 2020

Over 9,000 Mississippi students quarantined as virus spreads

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:56 am Saturday, November 14, 2020

As cases of coronavirus rise in Mississippi, health officials are warning that schools and extracurricular activities could turn into hot spots.

Several high school sports teams have had to cancel or postpone games due to infections in recent weeks. More than 9,000 students and almost 800 teachers were quarantined for coronavirus exposure in Mississippi last week, according to the state Department of Health. Since the start of the school year, about 4,500 students have tested positive for the virus.

“The schools have become one of the bigger issues this week,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said during an online conversation Friday hosted by the Mississippi State Medical Association. “When we look at what’s going on in the schools, now is not the time to change our course. We need to continue to do those things that we did early on to make sure that we prevent transmission in those settings.”

While students and staff are generally safe during learning time in classrooms, infections are occurring during other hours, like when people are participating in after school activities, gathering for lunch or socializing in school hallways, Byers said.

Tupelo High School and Lafayette County High School both had to forfeit football playoff games this week because of COVID-19 cases within the programs.

The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Leflore County High School went into quarantine after Tuesday, when the students might have been exposed to the virus by someone from another team, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.

“We are just following protocol. It’s the right move right now,” said Clinton Gatewood, athletics director for the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District.

Basketball and other indoor activities during the winter season are of particular concern. Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s state health officer, recommended that schools with outbreaks send students home for virtual learning for at least a couple of weeks out of caution. He said if schools move to virtual learning, extracurriculars should be temporarily halted, too.

“For crying out loud, if you go virtual as a school, that needs to include the extracurriculars, and the sports,” he said.

Byers said it’s important that schools stick to the Health Department’s guidelines for in-person learning during the pandemic. He said he has seen some schools talking about no longer mandating that students quarantine if they are exposed to the virus and instead making it a parent’s decision whether or not a child stays home.

“That’s not going to work for us,” Byers said.

The state health department said Saturday that Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has reported 1,370 virus cases and at least 21 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday evening. That’s an increase of 65 cases and 16 deaths from the day before.

More News

More than 50 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi prison

Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave

Police officer wounded during traffic stop Friday night

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi up by 30% in last week

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

More than 50 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi prison

News

Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave

News

Police officer wounded during traffic stop Friday night

News

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi up by 30% in last week

News

Unusual hummingbirds being spotted across Mississippi

News

New network puts state’s 15 community colleges in internet fast lane

News

Over 9,000 Mississippi students quarantined as virus spreads

News

Mississippi native race car driver Jim Pace dies at 59 after battle with COVID-19

News

Winners and losers: Mississippi high school football scores

News

Mississippi police officers shoot, kill man outside store

News

Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path

News

Police defuse possible explosive device at Mississippi hospital

News

Mississippian finds success as Washington Post reporter

News

South Mississippi sheriff’s office investigating deputy-involved shooting

News

South Mississippi federal court judge dies at age 81

News

Latest stats show new coronavirus cases in Mississippi climb higher, back to August levels

News

Officials: Suspect in death of Arkansas police officer captured in Mississippi

News

Independent investigation demanded after black teen found dead in field with mutilated face

News

Bass Pro Shop sued over alligator meat purchases

News

Miss USA shares her success story

News

Mississippi police officer disciplined over remarks about Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

News

Mississippi health officials hopeful COVID-19 vaccine may be available soon

News

US sues 3 Mississippi apartments over ‘zoo’ remark, reported racial discrimination

News

Woman charged after she thought gun unloaded, kills man