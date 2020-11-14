New coronavirus cases in Mississippi up by 30% in last week
Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases has increased by more than 30 percent in the last seven days.
More than 13,100 Mississippians were infected with the virus over the last 14 days as the state’s new case numbers are at levels not seen since mid-August.
In the last 7 days, 7,455 new cases were detected. The prior week only 5,725 cases were reported, an increase of more than 30 percent.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,305 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 133,340. In the last two weeks, more than 13,180 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 111,430 have recovered.
The state reported 21 new deaths Saturday. A total of 3,540 people have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,065 with Saturday’s update. The number was the highest 7-day daily average since August 5.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 941 on Saturday, the highest level since August 12.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1222
|47
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1307
|21
|87
|9
|Amite
|457
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|948
|27
|95
|20
|Benton
|442
|16
|44
|8
|Bolivar
|2245
|82
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|680
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|643
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|964
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|258
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|562
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|840
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|802
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1358
|39
|117
|9
|Copiah
|1499
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1101
|32
|66
|15
|De Soto
|8763
|87
|101
|20
|Forrest
|3401
|83
|177
|41
|Franklin
|275
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1150
|22
|36
|6
|Greene
|554
|19
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1298
|43
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1060
|34
|57
|8
|Harrison
|6404
|101
|303
|35
|Hinds
|8914
|186
|485
|80
|Holmes
|1193
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|499
|18
|32
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1347
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5713
|105
|113
|12
|Jasper
|770
|20
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|298
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|504
|15
|8
|1
|Jones
|3234
|86
|187
|38
|Kemper
|358
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2847
|45
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2583
|47
|42
|11
|Lauderdale
|3017
|141
|298
|76
|Lawrence
|633
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1256
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4369
|89
|195
|39
|Leflore
|1906
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1606
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2114
|62
|113
|33
|Madison
|4282
|97
|250
|45
|Marion
|1035
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1882
|39
|59
|13
|Monroe
|1742
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|663
|24
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2040
|111
|137
|39
|Newton
|965
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|646
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2239
|58
|193
|31
|Panola
|1940
|43
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1310
|65
|99
|23
|Perry
|592
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1527
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1779
|25
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1279
|24
|55
|4
|Quitman
|449
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4744
|90
|183
|23
|Scott
|1380
|29
|22
|3
|Sharkey
|294
|16
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1351
|52
|122
|19
|Smith
|658
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|621
|14
|57
|9
|Sunflower
|1784
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|915
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1487
|45
|67
|16
|Tippah
|1102
|28
|61
|3
|Tishomingo
|971
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|572
|18
|15
|2
|Union
|1452
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|705
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1649
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2873
|105
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1105
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|398
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|360
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1005
|22
|46
|11
|Yalobusha
|629
|25
|79
|17
|Yazoo
|1413
|36
|136
|14
|Total
|133,340
|3,540
|7,165
|1,371