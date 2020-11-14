expand
Ad Spot

November 14, 2020

More than 50 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi prison

By The Associated Press

Published 3:25 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020

Officials have identified a coronavirus outbreak at a prison in the Mississippi Delta in which more than 50 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Mississippi State Department of Health confirm the outbreak occurred at the Marshall County Correctional Facility in Holly Springs. The facility is operated by private prison management group Management & Training Corporation of Centerville, Utah. Marshall County borders the Mississippi-Tennessee state line and the greater Memphis metropolitan area.

Dr. Raman Singh is the medical director for the correction department’s medical provider, VitalCore Health Strategies. He said three inmates in the prison’s 959-inmate population became symptomatic last week and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Singh said the facility began contact tracing and identified 109 inmates who were either living in the area of the three positive inmates or had contact with them.

“The Mississippi State Department of Health was notified immediately and MSDH officials tested all 109 inmates Tuesday. Of those, 53 test results came back positive. Four other positives from the week before mean there are 57 active cases at MCCF,” Singh said in a news release.

He said most of the affected inmates are asymptomatic, with just a few showing mild symptoms. “One inmate was hospitalized at the beginning of the outbreak, and has recovered while another inmate remains under observation,” he said.

MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said they have been working with the private operators of the prisons all year to prevent outbreaks “by performing strict testing of each person who enters the facilities while enforcing masks, social distancing and constant sanitization. We have separated and quarantined all affected inmates and have stopped all movements between prisons.”

Cain said the entire Marshall County Correctional Facility will be quarantined for an additional 14 days each time an inmate tests positive for COVID-19.

More News

More than 50 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi prison

Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave

Police officer wounded during traffic stop Friday night

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi up by 30% in last week

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

More than 50 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi prison

News

Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave

News

Police officer wounded during traffic stop Friday night

News

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi up by 30% in last week

News

Unusual hummingbirds being spotted across Mississippi

News

New network puts state’s 15 community colleges in internet fast lane

News

Over 9,000 Mississippi students quarantined as virus spreads

News

Mississippi native race car driver Jim Pace dies at 59 after battle with COVID-19

News

Winners and losers: Mississippi high school football scores

News

Mississippi police officers shoot, kill man outside store

News

Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path

News

Police defuse possible explosive device at Mississippi hospital

News

Mississippian finds success as Washington Post reporter

News

South Mississippi sheriff’s office investigating deputy-involved shooting

News

South Mississippi federal court judge dies at age 81

News

Latest stats show new coronavirus cases in Mississippi climb higher, back to August levels

News

Officials: Suspect in death of Arkansas police officer captured in Mississippi

News

Independent investigation demanded after black teen found dead in field with mutilated face

News

Bass Pro Shop sued over alligator meat purchases

News

Miss USA shares her success story

News

Mississippi police officer disciplined over remarks about Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

News

Mississippi health officials hopeful COVID-19 vaccine may be available soon

News

US sues 3 Mississippi apartments over ‘zoo’ remark, reported racial discrimination

News

Woman charged after she thought gun unloaded, kills man