expand
Ad Spot

November 14, 2020

Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave

By Ben Hillyer

Published 2:02 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020

The chief medical examiner for Mississippi has been placed on administrative leave.Dr. Mark LeVaughn has been in charge of the office since 2011. The State Medical Examiner’s Office is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death for all reportable deaths requiring investigation.

Under LeVaughn’s tenure, problems with backlogs at the crime lab have not been uncommon. During LeVaughn’s tenure, the state has also been unable to keep deputy medical examiners in place,  most of whom have left citing less-than-competitive pay.

Leaders for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety did not say why LeVaughn was placed on administrative leave.

According to Chris Vignes, director of marketing & public relations for the DPS, the department will not comment further on “this personnel issue.”

More News

More than 50 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi prison

Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave

Police officer wounded during traffic stop Friday night

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi up by 30% in last week

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

More than 50 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi prison

News

Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave

News

Police officer wounded during traffic stop Friday night

News

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi up by 30% in last week

News

Unusual hummingbirds being spotted across Mississippi

News

New network puts state’s 15 community colleges in internet fast lane

News

Over 9,000 Mississippi students quarantined as virus spreads

News

Mississippi native race car driver Jim Pace dies at 59 after battle with COVID-19

News

Winners and losers: Mississippi high school football scores

News

Mississippi police officers shoot, kill man outside store

News

Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path

News

Police defuse possible explosive device at Mississippi hospital

News

Mississippian finds success as Washington Post reporter

News

South Mississippi sheriff’s office investigating deputy-involved shooting

News

South Mississippi federal court judge dies at age 81

News

Latest stats show new coronavirus cases in Mississippi climb higher, back to August levels

News

Officials: Suspect in death of Arkansas police officer captured in Mississippi

News

Independent investigation demanded after black teen found dead in field with mutilated face

News

Bass Pro Shop sued over alligator meat purchases

News

Miss USA shares her success story

News

Mississippi police officer disciplined over remarks about Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

News

Mississippi health officials hopeful COVID-19 vaccine may be available soon

News

US sues 3 Mississippi apartments over ‘zoo’ remark, reported racial discrimination

News

Woman charged after she thought gun unloaded, kills man