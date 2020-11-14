expand
November 14, 2020

Mississippi police officers shoot, kill man outside store

By The Associated Press

Published 6:15 am Saturday, November 14, 2020

Officers responding to a call about a disturbance outside a discount store fatally shot a man in south Mississippi, police said.

The shooting happened Thursday in Gulfport. WLOX-TV reported that Gulfport police were called about a homeless man who was allegedly abusing a dog.

As police approached, the man pointed a firearm at them and two officers engaged him, according to a news release from the Gulfport Police Department.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the man died hours later at a Gulfport hospital. He was identified as Henry Frankowski III.

The officers were not injured. They were placed on paid administrative leave. Frankowski was white, as are the officers.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case as it does with all shootings involving law enforcement officers. The officers were put on paid administrative leave.

The man’s body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

