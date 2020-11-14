expand
November 14, 2020

Photo by Mike Levitt/IMSA

Mississippi native race car driver Jim Pace dies at 59 after battle with COVID-19

By Magnolia State Live

Published 8:49 am Saturday, November 14, 2020

Mississippi native and professional race car driver Jim Pace has died from complications after contracting COVID-19, racing media reported.

Pace grew up in Monticello, Mississippi, and lived in Ridgeland. He was 59.

He raced all over the world with a number of key race victories on his resume including the 1996 Rolex 24 and Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

In addition to racing, he also regularly taught at car racing schools.

The Historic Sportscar Racing association announced Pace’s death on social media Friday night.

“It is with great sadness, we have to announce the passing of our dear friend Jim Pace,” HSR wrote on social media. “To those who knew him, he was your friend, your brother, mentor and hero all wrapped into one. The consummate professional. Never a bad word, always a smile on his face. …

“His enthusiasm for all things mechanical and all things racing was endless, but his love for humanity, and the people who make racing possible, was special.”

Last summer Pace survived a spectacular crash during a race.

