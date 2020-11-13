expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2020

Woman charged after she thought gun unloaded, kills man

By The Associated Press

Published 5:35 am Friday, November 13, 2020

Police in northeast Mississippi have charged an 18-year-old woman with manslaughter, saying she accidentally shot and killed her roommate on Wednesday, because she didn’t realize a gun was loaded.

Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said Amiyah Verner shot 26-year-old Robert Jackson at an apartment in Aberdeen, telling police she didn’t understand how the gun worked. Jackson died before paramedics arrived.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the 18-year-old Verner remained jailed without bail on Thursday, waiting to see a judge. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer to represent her.

Randle said that Verner thought there were no bullets in the gun because the magazine wasn’t inserted. However, there was a bullet in the chamber.

“That’s the round that killed the young man,” Randle said. “Freak accident, but we’ve still got a dead body.”
Verner, who is originally from Hamilton, had just moved in with Jackson, Randle said.

“It’s a sad situation because we’ve got two losses on both sides of the families,” he said. “I still think it’s important that people put guns up, and this is a prime example. Even though you’re of age, you still don’t properly know how to handle a gun.”

More News

Mississippi health officials hopeful COVID-19 vaccine may be available soon

US sues 3 Mississippi apartments over ‘zoo’ remark, reported racial discrimination

Woman charged after she thought gun unloaded, kills man

Ex-senators say GOP will win Georgia senate runoffs

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi health officials hopeful COVID-19 vaccine may be available soon

News

US sues 3 Mississippi apartments over ‘zoo’ remark, reported racial discrimination

News

Woman charged after she thought gun unloaded, kills man

News

Ex-senators say GOP will win Georgia senate runoffs

News

Second man charged in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire killing

News

Mississippi coronavirus: More than 12,000 new cases in last 14 days

News

Gov. Reeves: Mississippi would not participate in national lockdown, even if mandated

News

New Amazon center in Mississippi to bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs

News

County fines business owner $115,000 in zoning dispute

News

Mississippi private schools question legitimacy of state mandate to report COVID-19 cases

News

Desoto County Sheriff’s Office: We will not enforce Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

News

Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for tweet about secession

News

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

News

Deputies investigate after body found along Mississippi roadside

News

Jones County man sentenced to 30 years for death committed in jealous rage

News

Gov. Reeves extends order, mask mandate set for 15 counties

News

Mississippi man accused of threatening to rape, shoot, kill

News

Burger and shake joint loses COVID-19 insurance case in federal court

News

Mississippi’s battle against COVID-19 coronavirus heating up as new cases spike

News

Analysis: COVID-19 kills twice as many in Mississippi’s poorest counties, three times higher than the wealthiest

News

Reported school assailant found hiding Mississippi convenience store bathroom

News

Rare electric streetcar from 1900s removed from inside Mississippi house

News

Ring recalls thousands of doorbells after reports of fire damage

News

Three men arrested in north Mississippi for soliciting a child to meet for sexual purposes