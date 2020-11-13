expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2020

US sues 3 Mississippi apartments over ‘zoo’ remark, reported racial discrimination

By The Associated Press

Published 5:41 am Friday, November 13, 2020

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued the owners and manager of three apartment complexes in Mississippi, saying they violated the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against Black potential renters.
The lawsuit is against SSM Properties, which owns Oak Manor Apartments, Pearl Manor Apartments and 468 Place Townhomes, all in the Jackson suburb of Pearl.

It is also against the married couple who runs the company, Steven Maulding Sr. and Sheila Maulding, both of Pearl; and a manager for the three complexes, James Roe of Pearl.

Roe repeatedly steered white renters to Pearl Manor and away from Oak Manor, and he failed to tell Black renters about apartments available at Pearl Manor or 468 Place Townhomes, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

People from the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center conducted four tests between November 2016 and November 2017 to evaluate whether the three apartment complexes in Mississippi were complying with the Fair Housing Act, according to the lawsuit. It said that in one instance, Roe told a Black woman that he could not rent an apartment to her at Pearl Manor because people there would think he had let the “zoo” out.

The Associated Press left phone messages for Roe and the Mauldings at the apartment complexes Thursday evening. They did not immediately call back.

Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a news release that the Fair Housing Act is designed to ensure landlords cannot prevent people from living where they want based on their “race, color, or other protected characteristics.”

“All Americans should be free to live anywhere in the United States without regard to the color of their skin,” Dreiband said. “No one’s housing choices should be limited because of race or color or by more subtle differences in the way home-seekers are treated when they ask about available properties.”

The lawsuit said the Mauldings are responsible for Roe’s behavior because he is their employee.

“Treating people differently in housing based on the color of their skin is not only morally and ethically reprehensible and incompatible with American principles, but against federal law,” Mike Hurst, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, said in the news release.

The lawsuit asks a judge to find that the defendants violated the Fair Housing Act and to issue an order preventing such conduct in the future. It also seeks civil penalties against the defendants and unspecified compensation for victims.

More News

Mississippi health officials hopeful COVID-19 vaccine may be available soon

US sues 3 Mississippi apartments over ‘zoo’ remark, reported racial discrimination

Woman charged after she thought gun unloaded, kills man

Ex-senators say GOP will win Georgia senate runoffs

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi health officials hopeful COVID-19 vaccine may be available soon

News

US sues 3 Mississippi apartments over ‘zoo’ remark, reported racial discrimination

News

Woman charged after she thought gun unloaded, kills man

News

Ex-senators say GOP will win Georgia senate runoffs

News

Second man charged in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire killing

News

Mississippi coronavirus: More than 12,000 new cases in last 14 days

News

Gov. Reeves: Mississippi would not participate in national lockdown, even if mandated

News

New Amazon center in Mississippi to bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs

News

County fines business owner $115,000 in zoning dispute

News

Mississippi private schools question legitimacy of state mandate to report COVID-19 cases

News

Desoto County Sheriff’s Office: We will not enforce Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

News

Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for tweet about secession

News

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

News

Deputies investigate after body found along Mississippi roadside

News

Jones County man sentenced to 30 years for death committed in jealous rage

News

Gov. Reeves extends order, mask mandate set for 15 counties

News

Mississippi man accused of threatening to rape, shoot, kill

News

Burger and shake joint loses COVID-19 insurance case in federal court

News

Mississippi’s battle against COVID-19 coronavirus heating up as new cases spike

News

Analysis: COVID-19 kills twice as many in Mississippi’s poorest counties, three times higher than the wealthiest

News

Reported school assailant found hiding Mississippi convenience store bathroom

News

Rare electric streetcar from 1900s removed from inside Mississippi house

News

Ring recalls thousands of doorbells after reports of fire damage

News

Three men arrested in north Mississippi for soliciting a child to meet for sexual purposes