November 13, 2020

Members of Brookhaven Fire Department and Brookhaven Police Department work Friday afternoon to remove the threat of a suspicious bag holding containers of gasoline, near the Emergency Room of King's Daughters Medical Center. (Photo by Brett Campbell)

Police defuse possible explosive device at Mississippi hospital

By Ben Hillyer

Published 3:25 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Brookhaven police defused a potentially deadly situation Friday afternoon after a suspicious bag was found outside King’s Daughters Medical Center.

A good Samaritan reported a backpack in the bushes near the Emergency Room to hospital security after 2 p.m., who contacted Brookhaven Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a small grey backpack in the bushes of the Willing Hearts Circle Prayer Garden. The bag contained several paint can-type containers filled with gasoline, and possible incendiary devices.

Brookhaven Fire Department personnel and BPD officers were able to defuse the threat safely, and recovered at least one piece of evidence that may lead them to a potential suspect.

BPD contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and may involve the Department of Homeland Security, said BPD Chief Kenneth Collins.

“The matter is under investigation,” Collins said. “We ask people to be vigilant and look out for and watch out for each other. Let’s help keep each other safe.”

Collins said investigating officers are checking cameras and interviewing witnesses, and ask anyone who may have seen someone walking near KDMC or along Hwy. 51 carrying a small gray backpack or tote bag to contact BPD at 601-833-2424.

“You might think it’s nothing, but it might be just what we need to know,” Collins said.

  Subscribe to our email newsletter

