Latest stats show new coronavirus cases in Mississippi climb higher, back to August levels

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to rise across Mississippi as statistics show infections are growing.

More than 12,600 Mississippians were infected with the virus over the last 14 days as the state’s new case numbers are at levels not seen since mid-August.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,305 new cases on Friday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 131,970. In the last two weeks, more than 12,634 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 111,430 have recovered.

The state reported five new deaths Friday. A total of 3,515 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,017 with Friday’s update. The number tied Wednesday’s average, which was the highest 7-day daily average since August 5.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 902 on Friday, the highest level since August 12.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1214 47 64 14 Alcorn 1285 21 87 9 Amite 455 14 15 2 Attala 935 27 93 20 Benton 436 16 44 8 Bolivar 2232 82 220 30 Calhoun 677 13 25 4 Carroll 624 13 45 9 Chickasaw 953 31 47 14 Choctaw 254 7 1 0 Claiborne 559 16 43 9 Clarke 838 53 93 27 Clay 797 25 20 3 Coahoma 1347 37 112 7 Copiah 1494 38 72 9 Covington 1096 31 65 14 De Soto 8656 86 101 20 Forrest 3365 83 177 41 Franklin 274 3 4 1 George 1143 21 36 6 Greene 543 19 40 6 Grenada 1294 43 114 21 Hancock 1037 34 57 8 Harrison 6331 100 299 35 Hinds 8846 184 484 80 Holmes 1190 60 102 20 Humphreys 495 18 29 7 Issaquena 108 4 0 0 Itawamba 1336 32 89 17 Jackson 5640 105 113 12 Jasper 763 20 1 0 Jefferson 298 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 494 15 8 1 Jones 3207 85 187 38 Kemper 356 15 41 9 Lafayette 2817 45 123 28 Lamar 2567 46 42 11 Lauderdale 2978 141 298 76 Lawrence 617 14 26 2 Leake 1249 43 42 7 Lee 4290 87 195 39 Leflore 1891 88 194 47 Lincoln 1587 64 162 36 Lowndes 2085 62 102 33 Madison 4244 97 250 45 Marion 1027 46 92 15 Marshall 1807 38 59 13 Monroe 1726 76 172 52 Montgomery 652 23 53 9 Neshoba 2019 111 132 39 Newton 957 29 40 10 Noxubee 640 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2221 58 193 31 Panola 1928 43 60 8 Pearl River 1301 64 99 23 Perry 581 24 20 7 Pike 1503 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1762 24 19 2 Prentiss 1273 23 54 4 Quitman 448 7 0 0 Rankin 4702 89 183 23 Scott 1370 29 22 3 Sharkey 293 16 43 8 Simpson 1336 52 122 19 Smith 657 16 55 8 Stone 608 14 57 9 Sunflower 1776 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 914 27 29 7 Tate 1464 44 68 16 Tippah 1088 28 61 3 Tishomingo 954 41 96 26 Tunica 566 18 15 2 Union 1435 25 46 11 Walthall 697 27 67 13 Warren 1638 56 125 26 Washington 2860 105 181 39 Wayne 1090 22 59 10 Webster 396 14 52 11 Wilkinson 359 22 20 5 Winston 993 22 44 11 Yalobusha 626 25 79 17 Yazoo 1406 36 136 14 Total 131,970 3,519 7,131 1,368

