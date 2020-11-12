expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for tweet about secession

By Ben Hillyer

Published 6:33 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

A white Republican lawmaker in Mississippi apologized Wednesday for a social media post advocating secession from the United States after Democrat Joe Biden became president-elect.

Rep. Price Wallace of Mendenhall made the comment Saturday on Twitter in response to former state Rep. Robert Foster, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for governor in 2019.

After news organizations reported Biden had secured enough electoral votes to win the presidency, Foster tweeted that Democrats would “riot and burn their own cities to the ground” if the presidential election does not end in their favor.

“We need to succeed from the union and form our own country,” Wallace wrote in response, misspelling “secede.”

Mississippi was among the Southern states that tried to secede from the United States before and during the Civil War. The Mississippi secession declaration, adopted by state lawmakers in January 1861, stated: “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery — the greatest material interest of the world.”

Wallace, a farmer, won a special election to the Republican-controlled Mississippi House in 2018 and was reelected in 2019.

Wallace wrote Wednesday on Twitter: “I truly love the USA and Mississippi and would never support any idea of seceding from the union. I am extremely sorry for my comment it was inappropriate and in no way represents the will of my constituents or myself. I humbly ask for forgiveness for my poor lack of judgment.”

The Mississippi Free Press was the first news organization to report on Wallace’s original tweet. That tweet had been deleted by Wednesday, although The Associated Press had a screenshot of it.

After the AP left him a phone message seeking comment Wednesday, Price replied in a text message: “I am going to refer you to my apology message on Twitter and that’s all I’m saying.”

More News

Desoto County Sheriff’s Office: We will not enforce Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for tweet about secession

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

Deputies investigate after body found along Mississippi roadside

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Desoto County Sheriff’s Office: We will not enforce Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

News

Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for tweet about secession

News

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

News

Deputies investigate after body found along Mississippi roadside

News

Jones County man sentenced to 30 years for death committed in jealous rage

News

Gov. Reeves extends order, mask mandate set for 15 counties

News

Mississippi man accused of threatening to rape, shoot, kill

News

Burger and shake joint loses COVID-19 insurance case in federal court

News

Mississippi’s battle against COVID-19 coronavirus heating up as new cases spike

News

Analysis: COVID-19 kills twice as many in Mississippi’s poorest counties, three times higher than the wealthiest

News

Reported school assailant found hiding Mississippi convenience store bathroom

News

Rare electric streetcar from 1900s removed from inside Mississippi house

News

Ring recalls thousands of doorbells after reports of fire damage

News

Three men arrested in north Mississippi for soliciting a child to meet for sexual purposes

News

COVID-19 positive teens at-large after escaping juvenile treatment facility

News

Mississippi lawmaker tweeted that state should secede over Trump loss

News

Mississippi Supreme Court justices hear ‘difficult’ dispute over budgeting

News

Final weeks of historic hurricane season bring new storms

News

Lauderdale County teen arrested after reportedly threatening to “kill and rape African Americans” in Mississippi city

News

Gov. Reeves confirms daughter has tested positive for COVID-19

News

McDonald’s to launch new plant-based burger

News

Neighbor arrested after Mississippi resident reportedly finds camera ‘protruding through bedroom wall’

News

Coronavirus cases rising in Mississippi as more than three-dozen virus-related deaths reported

News

Mississippi sheriff: Two arrested after baby being born in ‘deplorable’ living conditions