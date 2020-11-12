Mississippi coronavirus: More than 12,000 new cases in last 14 days
More than 12,000 Mississippians were infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus over the last 14 days as the state reached the same levels of new infections that it was having in mid-August.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,271 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 130,665. In the last two weeks, more than 12,000 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 111,430 have recovered.
The state reported 17 new deaths Thursday. A total of 3,514 people have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 968 with Thursday’s update. It was the highest 7-day daily average since August 6.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 863 on Thursday, the highest level since August 14.
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1209
|47
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1262
|21
|83
|9
|Amite
|448
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|909
|27
|93
|20
|Benton
|433
|16
|44
|8
|Bolivar
|2202
|82
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|675
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|615
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|943
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|247
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|557
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|834
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|793
|25
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1332
|37
|106
|7
|Copiah
|1481
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1089
|31
|65
|14
|De Soto
|8535
|85
|100
|20
|Forrest
|3336
|83
|177
|41
|Franklin
|271
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1128
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|534
|19
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1289
|42
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1008
|34
|57
|8
|Harrison
|6279
|100
|299
|35
|Hinds
|8773
|184
|484
|80
|Holmes
|1185
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|491
|18
|28
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1319
|32
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5567
|103
|113
|11
|Jasper
|756
|20
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|298
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|492
|15
|8
|1
|Jones
|3198
|85
|187
|38
|Kemper
|354
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2790
|45
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2549
|46
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2929
|141
|295
|75
|Lawrence
|608
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1236
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4230
|87
|195
|39
|Leflore
|1877
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1568
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2066
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|4201
|97
|250
|45
|Marion
|1023
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1785
|38
|59
|13
|Monroe
|1706
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|639
|23
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2003
|111
|132
|39
|Newton
|946
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|634
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2210
|58
|193
|31
|Panola
|1904
|43
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1293
|64
|95
|23
|Perry
|578
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1484
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1750
|24
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1250
|23
|54
|4
|Quitman
|441
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4640
|89
|183
|23
|Scott
|1355
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|293
|16
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1323
|52
|122
|19
|Smith
|649
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|598
|14
|56
|9
|Sunflower
|1766
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|912
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1446
|44
|68
|16
|Tippah
|1078
|28
|61
|3
|Tishomingo
|948
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|565
|18
|15
|2
|Union
|1422
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|692
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1634
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2843
|105
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1089
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|393
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|355
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|991
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|619
|24
|78
|16
|Yazoo
|1404
|36
|136
|14
|Total
|130,665
|3,514
|7,108
|1,365