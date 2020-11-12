expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

County fines business owner $115,000 in zoning dispute

By Ben Hillyer

Published 11:27 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

A north Mississippi county is fining a business owner $115,000 after he built a commercial business without getting a building permit or site plan approval.

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to fine the owner of J&J Wholesalers for violating of Lafayette County building codes for several years.

During their Oct. 19 meeting, the Board was asked by county building official Joel Hollowell to charge J&J Wholesalers owner Ryan Jones with developing a commercial complex without a site plan and for not having a valid building permit for his property located off Highway 7.

Jones’s attorney, Gaines Baker, then asked the Board to give them two weeks to try to get in compliance with some of the violations before any fines were assessed to his client. One of Baker’s requests was to have Hollowell inspect the property at the end of the two-week period.

“We have heard his promises before,” Hollowell said. “I have 19 pages that pertain to all of Jones’s promises he’s made.”

In 2016, Jones came to the county to ask for an address for a residence he was building on the property. Soon after, Hollowell discovered Jones actually moved his business from Panola County to Lafayette County and was operating it at a residence not permitted to operate as a commercial business.

A year later, Jones filed for site plan approval and was granted preliminary site plan approval contingent on him purchasing a building permit and completing the building, which was being constructed behind the original building on the property that Hollowell was told would operate as a daycare.

Other conditions were placed on Jones’ site plan application, but Hollowell noted that with each passing deadline, Jones would have excuses for why he did not meet them. The county continued to grant Jones extensions for a year and after several attempts to contact Jones of his violations and missed deadlines, Lafayette County moved forward with the charges against Jones. He then pleaded guilty in Justice Court and paid a $1,000 fine.

A cease-and-desist order on operating a business on the property was served to Jones, who was ordered to appear in front of the Board of Supervisors.

Baker asked the Board on Nov. 2 to give Jones another month to finish the work he’s started, but the Board agreed with Hollowell’s recommendation to assess the fines and voted to move forward with the charges against Jones in court.

“This is no disrespect to you, Mr. Gaines,” Board president Mike Roberts said. “We just wish you were here four years ago.”

The Board assessed Jones a fine of $64,400 for developing a commercial complex without a site plan approval, $49,350 for not having a valid building permit and $1,400 for having an illegal dumping site.

Jones informed the board he was planning to relocate to Tate County and utilize some family property there.

More News

New Amazon center in Mississippi to bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs

County fines business owner $115,000 in zoning dispute

Mississippi private schools question legitimacy of state mandate to report COVID-19 cases

Desoto County Sheriff’s Office: We will not enforce Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

New Amazon center in Mississippi to bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs

News

County fines business owner $115,000 in zoning dispute

News

Mississippi private schools question legitimacy of state mandate to report COVID-19 cases

News

Desoto County Sheriff’s Office: We will not enforce Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

News

Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for tweet about secession

News

Murder suspect receives $2 million bond in connection to Friday shooting

News

Deputies investigate after body found along Mississippi roadside

News

Jones County man sentenced to 30 years for death committed in jealous rage

News

Gov. Reeves extends order, mask mandate set for 15 counties

News

Mississippi man accused of threatening to rape, shoot, kill

News

Burger and shake joint loses COVID-19 insurance case in federal court

News

Mississippi’s battle against COVID-19 coronavirus heating up as new cases spike

News

Analysis: COVID-19 kills twice as many in Mississippi’s poorest counties, three times higher than the wealthiest

News

Reported school assailant found hiding Mississippi convenience store bathroom

News

Rare electric streetcar from 1900s removed from inside Mississippi house

News

Ring recalls thousands of doorbells after reports of fire damage

News

Three men arrested in north Mississippi for soliciting a child to meet for sexual purposes

News

COVID-19 positive teens at-large after escaping juvenile treatment facility

News

Mississippi lawmaker tweeted that state should secede over Trump loss

News

Mississippi Supreme Court justices hear ‘difficult’ dispute over budgeting

News

Final weeks of historic hurricane season bring new storms

News

Lauderdale County teen arrested after reportedly threatening to “kill and rape African Americans” in Mississippi city

News

Gov. Reeves confirms daughter has tested positive for COVID-19

News

McDonald’s to launch new plant-based burger