November 11, 2020

Ethen Moses, left, Cory Ballentine, middle, and Johnathan Woolbright, right, were all arrested and charged with enticement of a minor to meet for sexual purposes by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. (Courtest of Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department)

Three men arrested in north Mississippi for soliciting a child to meet for sexual purposes

By Oxford Eagle staff

Three men have been arrested following an undercover operation targeting child predators in north Mississippi.

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department began an undercover operation targeting child predators in the area, earlier this month.

The investigation began on Nov. 2. Cory Ballentine, 34 of Oxford and Johnathan Woolbright, 28 of Banner, Miss. were arrested on Nov. 3 after allegedly soliciting a child to meet for sexual purposes. Ethan Moses, 21 of Moulton, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 6 for the same crime.

Both Ballentine and Woolbright were given a $75,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge, and Moses was given an $80,000 bond.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office would like to urge the public to be aware of individuals on social media sites who are luring children and soliciting sexual acts. If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in the prosecution of these individuals, or any other suspects, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 662-234-6421 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-TIPS (8477).

