Mississippi’s battle against COVID-19 coronavirus heating up as new cases spike

More Mississippians were infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus last week than during any 7-day period since August 5, the state reported Wednesday.

The 7-day, daily average number of new cases has been climbing over the last week and jumped to more than 1,000 new cases daily for the first time since early August.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,256 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 129,394. In the last two weeks, more than 11,750 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 111,430 have recovered.

The state reported 17 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 3,497 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,017 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest 7-day daily average since August 5.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 841 on Wednesday, the highest level since mid-August.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1204 47 64 14 Alcorn 1241 20 73 8 Amite 446 14 15 2 Attala 897 27 92 20 Benton 425 15 44 8 Bolivar 2184 82 220 30 Calhoun 669 13 25 4 Carroll 607 13 45 9 Chickasaw 935 31 47 14 Choctaw 243 7 1 0 Claiborne 555 16 43 9 Clarke 828 53 93 27 Clay 782 25 20 3 Coahoma 1326 37 106 7 Copiah 1471 38 72 9 Covington 1083 31 64 14 De Soto 8430 85 100 20 Forrest 3307 83 177 41 Franklin 267 3 4 1 George 1117 21 36 6 Greene 526 19 40 6 Grenada 1284 42 114 21 Hancock 1003 33 57 8 Harrison 6224 98 294 34 Hinds 8684 183 484 80 Holmes 1182 60 102 20 Humphreys 491 18 28 7 Issaquena 108 4 0 0 Itawamba 1308 31 89 17 Jackson 5528 103 113 11 Jasper 751 19 1 0 Jefferson 293 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 486 15 8 1 Jones 3184 85 187 38 Kemper 351 15 41 9 Lafayette 2764 43 123 28 Lamar 2537 46 41 11 Lauderdale 2894 141 283 75 Lawrence 604 14 26 2 Leake 1228 43 42 7 Lee 4145 87 194 39 Leflore 1854 88 194 47 Lincoln 1545 64 162 36 Lowndes 2044 62 102 33 Madison 4146 96 250 45 Marion 1019 46 92 15 Marshall 1761 37 59 12 Monroe 1690 76 172 52 Montgomery 633 23 53 9 Neshoba 1979 111 131 39 Newton 935 29 40 10 Noxubee 628 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2190 57 193 31 Panola 1889 43 60 8 Pearl River 1277 64 95 23 Perry 566 24 20 7 Pike 1479 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1733 24 19 2 Prentiss 1234 23 52 4 Quitman 438 7 0 0 Rankin 4586 89 181 23 Scott 1349 29 21 3 Sharkey 292 16 43 8 Simpson 1310 52 122 19 Smith 643 16 55 8 Stone 580 14 56 9 Sunflower 1758 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 910 27 29 7 Tate 1425 42 67 14 Tippah 1061 27 61 2 Tishomingo 935 41 96 26 Tunica 564 18 15 2 Union 1393 25 46 11 Walthall 687 27 67 13 Warren 1630 56 125 26 Washington 2823 105 181 39 Wayne 1083 22 59 10 Webster 392 14 52 11 Wilkinson 354 22 20 5 Winston 982 22 44 11 Yalobusha 610 23 78 15 Yazoo 1395 36 136 14 Total 129,394 3,497 7,072 1,358

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

