November 11, 2020

mississippi crime

Man hides in convenience store bathroom after alleged assault of employees in neighboring school

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:30 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

A man hid in a Mississippi convenience store bathroom after reportedly assaulting school employees at a neighboring school.

Winona police officers charged William Davis of Pheba with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and felony assault on a school official after officer extracted Davis from the store bathroom.

According to news reports, Davis entered the VO-Tech Center of the Winona-Montgomery County Consolidated School District at 10:40 a.m. Friday to make a phone call. Before leaving the property Davis reportedly assaulted two school employees. Davis then reportedly ran across the school property and into a convenience store located beside the high school.

Bond was set at $50,000. Davis is currently being held at the Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility.

