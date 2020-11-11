expand
November 11, 2020

Jones County man sentenced to 30 years for death committed in jealous rage

By Magnolia State Live

Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

A Jones County man was sentenced to 30 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend during a jealous rage three years ago.

Glenn, 25, of Laurel was ordered to serve 30 years in jail with the Mississippi Department of Corrections followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Judge Dal Williamson announced the sentence on Monday morning, a week after Glenn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the September 2017 shooting death of 25-year-old Carl Fair Jr. at Westhill Apartments on West 10th Street in Laurel.

Glenn was initially charged with capital murder and was facing the death penalty, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last week. Second-degree murder carries a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison. The victim’s family signed affidavits saying they approved of moving forward with the plea agreement.

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that Judge Williamson said several factors figured strongly in his sentence. Williamson said Glenn had “ample opportunity” to walk away from the situation, but chose to return, force entry and shoot Fair.

Williamson said the situation didn’t have to turn into a murder and in the past would have been settled differently. These days, the judge said, someone has to die, questioning why society is at that point.

Before the shooting, Laurel police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Westhill Apartment. After officers stopped Glenn coming out of the apartment complex just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2017, Glenn told them he had a gun in his car. The serial number of the gun was checked and OK’d by officers. The officers explained to Glenn that his ex-girlfriend didn’t want him there and Glenn said he understood.

On body-cam footage, Glenn told officers that he and his ex-girlfriend had been together for six years and that he had given her money to get the new apartment. Glenn said he believed there was another man inside. Glenn was told by officers not to come back. A half-hour later, officers returned to the apartments after getting reports of Glenn trying to break into the apartment. Glenn was taken out of the apartment by officers, where he shouted that he has just killed someone “over a girl.”

Fair was pronounced dead at the scene with gunshots to the upper neck and upper back.

Glenn was also videoed admitting to an investigator that he had shot and killed Fair.

