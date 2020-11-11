COVID-19 positive teens at-large after escaping juvenile treatment facility

Four teenagers, who had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, escaped from a Middle Tennesse treatment facility for juveniles. The teens were in isolation after testing positive for the virus.

Officials with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office say they escaped some time overnight Monday night.

One of the four has been found, but three are still on the run. Officials posted the following descriptions to Facebook:

“Male 1 was wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki pants. He possibly has on a purple and a white t-shirt underneath the sweatshirt, and blue shorts under the khaki pants. 5’7 165 white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Male 2 was wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki pants. He may have a blue polo type shirt and a white t-shirt, and blue shorts as well. He has a large tattoo of a skull with a marijuana leaf on his right arm. 5’8” 174 sandy hair and blue eyes.

Male 3 was wearing a gray sweatshirt with khaki pants. He is 5’8” 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes”

Officials said one of them is from Carroll County and the other two are from Northeast Tennessee. Anyone with information on teens matching the above descriptions was encouraged to call 9-1-1.

