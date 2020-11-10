expand
November 10, 2020

mississippi crime

Police: Man assaults two women on Monday afternoon crime spree

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:41 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

A man has been arrested after reportedly going on a violent crime spree and sexually assaulting two women in Jackson Monday afternoon.

Avery Shontel Bankston, 33, has been charged with multiple crimes, including sexual battery, stealing a vehicle and sexual assault of a minor, according to local news sources.

The string of violent crimes began at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, police say, when Bankston approached a woman sitting in her vehicle at Battlefield Park.

Police say Bankston got in the vehicle and sexually assaulted the woman at gunpoint.  The victim was able to escape near a gas station on Highway 49 after driving around Jackson, police say.

Bankston then reportedly went to a home on Williams Avenue where he attempted to sexually assault a 71-year-old woman, but robbed the woman at gunpoint instead.

Bankston then reportedly sexually assaulted a 13-year old. He then left that scene, and police say he was arrested in the 1200 block of University Avenue.

Bankston was arrested in the 1200 block of University Avenue. Police say that Bankston was arrested sitting in a stolen vehicle with a gun in his lap.

