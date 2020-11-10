expand
November 10, 2020

Officers searching for missing Mississippi business owner

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:15 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

A Mississippi business owner has been reported as missing and officers are looking for any information that could lead to his whereabouts.

Picayune Police Criminal Investigations Division Commander Rhonda Poche Johnson said the missing man is identified as 57-year-old Cao Ngoc Tran, who owns a business in Picayune but is a resident of Houston, Texas.

Tran was last seen on Nov. 6 leaving the Picayune area to go to Houston at about 8 p.m. He was driving a white 2013 Toyota Highlander with a Texas tag bearing BKJ-2882 and last seen wearing flip flops, a blue and black hat with dark blue pants and dark blue shirt. He is described as an Asian male, who stands five feet tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson said Tran is a dialysis patient who did not show up for his appointment set for last Saturday.

Anyone with information about Tran’s whereabouts is asked to call Johnson at 601-337-6544 or 601-7987411 ext. 1401.

