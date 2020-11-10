expand
November 10, 2020

Mississippi sheriff: Two arrested after baby being born in ‘deplorable’ living conditions

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi residents are facing child abuse charges after a Mississippi sheriff said a child was born with no medical attention in ‘deplorable’ living conditions.

Lee County Sheriff’s Department deputies went to a Guntown address on Nov. 4 to do a welfare check regarding a possible newborn baby that appeared to be in need of medical attention.

Residents David Fisher Jr. and Nina Gebhart denied that a child had been born at the residence when investigators came to the address several times over the span of a couple of days. The couple reportedly claimed that Gebhart was still pregnant.

Thursday night, deputies were again dispatched to the residence where they found an infant that appeared to be in need of medical attention. The baby was then taken to the hospital where the child is currently receiving treatment.

After an investigation it was determined that the child was born on Nov. 2 without medical assistance or attention.

Fisher and Gebhart were both immediately taken into custody. Fisher is charged with felony child abuse and deprivation of necessities with harm. Gebhart is charged with felony child abuse and deprivation of necessities with harm. Fisher and Gebhart are both being held at the Lee County Jail and were given a $1 million bond — $500,000 for each charge.

Both Fisher and Gebhart have a prior criminal history. Fisher was out on a felony bond at the time of the arrest, officials say.

 

 

  Subscribe to our email newsletter

