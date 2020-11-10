expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

Mississippi lawmaker tweeted that state should secede over Trump loss

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:39 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

A Mississippi farmer turned GOP state lawmaker reportedly wrote on social media that Mississippi should “succeed” from the union after President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden; he later removed the post.

Rep. Price Wallace, R-Mendenhall, apparently misspelled the word “secede” in his social media post, but the meaning was clear.

“We need to succeed (sic) from the union and form our own country,” Wallace wrote in a Nov. 7 tweet that has since been deleted.

Wallace was first elected in 2018 and represents Mississippi’s 77th District, which includes portions of Rankin and Simpson counties.

The tweet calling for Mississippi to secede was posted in reply to a comment written on social media by a former Mississippi lawmaker and failed candidate for governor Robert Foster.

Foster, a known and vocal Trump supporter, was making critical comments about the election process and the media’s coverage of it when Wallace responded with his plans.

More News

Mississippi lawmaker tweeted that state should secede over Trump loss

Mississippi Supreme Court justices hear ‘difficult’ dispute over budgeting

Final weeks of historic hurricane season bring new storms

Lauderdale County teen arrested after reportedly threatening to “kill and rape African Americans” in Mississippi city

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi lawmaker tweeted that state should secede over Trump loss

News

Mississippi Supreme Court justices hear ‘difficult’ dispute over budgeting

News

Final weeks of historic hurricane season bring new storms

News

Lauderdale County teen arrested after reportedly threatening to “kill and rape African Americans” in Mississippi city

News

Gov. Reeves confirms daughter has tested positive for COVID-19

News

McDonald’s to launch new plant-based burger

News

Neighbor arrested after Mississippi resident reportedly finds camera ‘protruding through bedroom wall’

News

Coronavirus cases rising in Mississippi as more than three-dozen virus-related deaths reported

News

Mississippi sheriff: Two arrested after baby being born in ‘deplorable’ living conditions

News

Police: Man forces victims to perform sex acts during Monday afternoon crime spree

News

Officers searching for missing Mississippi business owner

News

Mississippi’s Asya Branch crowned Miss USA Monday night

News

Subtropical Storm Theta forms breaking record as 29th named storm of season

News

Attorneys defend Mississippi marijuana initiative process

News

New Mississippi coronavirus cases jump again Monday; Here’s where cases are located

News

Jackson police report five weekend shootings; No arrests made in incidents

News

Cult-favorite chicken joint signs deal for future Mississippi restaurants

News

Panola County officials looking for missing teen

News

Lawmakers to discuss year-round schooling for Mississippi public school students

News

Judge: Mississippi does not own disputed water in aquifer that lies under state lines

News

Several leadership roles shuffled in Mississippi Senate

News

Mississippi sets online meetings about child care services

News

Voters narrowly approve keeping Confederate statue in place

News

Pfizer says COVID-19 trial vaccine may be 90 percent effective