November 10, 2020

Christian Blake Bunyard

Lauderdale County teen arrested after reportedly threatening to “kill and rape African Americans” in Mississippi city

By Magnolia State Live

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

A Lauderdale County teenager has been arrested after threatening a school shooting and threatening to “kill and rape African Americans in Oxford, Mississippi.

Christian Blake Bunyard, 18, of Lauderdale County, Mississippi, has been charged in a federal criminal indictment with two counts of making threats in interstate commerce and one count of making an interstate transmission of an extortionate communication, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Michelle A. Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

Bunyard also threatened to rape a Snapchat user if she did not provide nude photos, documents show.

Bunyard appeared for arraignment today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda R. Anderson.  The case has been set for trial on December 17, 2020 before U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate in Jackson.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

An indictment is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt.  Defendant are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

