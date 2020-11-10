Coronavirus cases rising in Mississippi as more than three-dozen virus-related deaths reported

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus is growing across Mississippi as 7-day and 14-days new case averages jumped again Tuesday to nearly three-month record highs.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 933 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 128,138. In the last two weeks, more than 11,500 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 111,430 have recovered.

The state reported 37 new deaths Tuesday. A total of 3,480 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 947 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest 7-day daily average since August 8.

The 14-day, daily average jumped to 823 cases per day, the highest mark since August 16.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1186 47 64 14 Alcorn 1225 14 72 3 Amite 442 14 15 2 Attala 874 27 92 20 Benton 418 15 44 8 Bolivar 2158 82 220 30 Calhoun 662 13 25 4 Carroll 590 13 45 9 Chickasaw 927 31 47 14 Choctaw 236 7 1 0 Claiborne 554 16 43 9 Clarke 824 53 93 27 Clay 776 25 20 3 Coahoma 1320 37 106 7 Copiah 1459 38 72 9 Covington 1066 31 64 14 De Soto 8328 85 95 19 Forrest 3293 83 177 41 Franklin 266 3 4 1 George 1113 21 36 6 Greene 520 19 40 6 Grenada 1277 42 114 21 Hancock 984 33 57 8 Harrison 6184 97 292 34 Hinds 8596 182 484 80 Holmes 1181 60 102 20 Humphreys 489 18 27 7 Issaquena 108 4 0 0 Itawamba 1294 30 89 17 Jackson 5481 103 113 11 Jasper 743 19 1 0 Jefferson 293 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 475 15 8 1 Jones 3169 85 187 38 Kemper 348 15 41 9 Lafayette 2730 43 123 28 Lamar 2522 45 41 11 Lauderdale 2864 141 277 75 Lawrence 600 14 26 2 Leake 1221 43 42 7 Lee 4103 87 194 39 Leflore 1844 88 194 47 Lincoln 1534 64 162 36 Lowndes 2004 62 102 33 Madison 4120 96 241 45 Marion 1011 46 92 15 Marshall 1731 37 59 12 Monroe 1678 76 172 52 Montgomery 621 23 54 9 Neshoba 1973 111 130 39 Newton 925 29 40 10 Noxubee 627 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2171 57 193 31 Panola 1850 42 60 8 Pearl River 1273 64 95 23 Perry 563 24 20 7 Pike 1454 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1708 22 19 2 Prentiss 1216 23 52 4 Quitman 437 7 0 0 Rankin 4515 89 181 23 Scott 1342 29 21 3 Sharkey 293 15 43 8 Simpson 1300 51 122 19 Smith 641 16 55 8 Stone 569 14 55 9 Sunflower 1750 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 902 26 29 7 Tate 1401 41 66 14 Tippah 1051 27 61 2 Tishomingo 919 41 96 26 Tunica 563 18 15 2 Union 1372 25 46 11 Walthall 679 27 67 13 Warren 1625 56 125 26 Washington 2787 105 181 39 Wayne 1076 22 59 10 Webster 390 14 52 11 Wilkinson 353 22 20 5 Winston 971 22 44 11 Yalobusha 606 23 78 15 Yazoo 1394 36 136 14 Total 128,138 3,480 7,046 1,352

