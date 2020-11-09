expand
Ad Spot

November 9, 2020

Voters narrowly approve keeping Confederate statue in place

By The Associated Press

Published 6:28 am Monday, November 9, 2020

Voters have narrowly decided in favor of keeping a Confederate monument outside the Forrest County courthouse in southern Mississippi in place.

A referendum on the monument was placed on the Nov. 3 ballot after the Forrest County Board of Supervisors couldn’t agree on what to do with the monument in June, The Hattiesburg American reports. The Forrest County Circuit Clerk’s Office’s unofficial tally Thursday indicated 51% of voters elected to leave the monument where it is.

The non-binding measure was designed to give the Forrest County supervisors guidance on where their constituents stand after some residents called for its removal from public view.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and city council members were among those who voiced their opposition to the monument remaining downtown. However, they have no authority to move the monument; the final decision is up to the Forrest County Supervisors.

The monument question on the ballot read: “Please vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether the Confederate monument should be moved to a more suitable location.”

The statue was donated to the county in 1910 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and is engraved with “to the men and women of the Confederacy.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center says about 780 Confederate monuments and statues stand on public property in the United States, and at least 50 of those are in Mississippi. Many of the monuments were put up in the early 20th Century, as groups such as United Daughters of the Confederacy pushed a “Lost Cause” narrative that minimized slavery as a central cause of the Civil War.

A Mississippi law enacted in 2004 says no war monument may be “relocated, removed, disturbed, altered, renamed or rededicated.” But the law also says: “The governing body may move the memorial to a more suitable location if it is determined that the location is more appropriate to displaying the monument.”

Supervisors in at least three Mississippi counties — Washington, Bolivar and Leflore — have voted to move Confederate statues away from courthouses. Those in Lee and Lafayette counties have voted to keep statutes in place.

One of the Forrest County supervisors, Sharon Thompson, told WDAM that she thought the issue would come back to the board.

“It’s probably going to come back before the board,” Thompson said. “We had so many passionate people who were in the board meeting that spoke about the removal of the statue. They felt the same way that I felt, that it does not represent who we are today.”

In mid-July, the University of Mississippi moved a Confederate soldier statue from a prominent spot near the main administration building to a Civil War cemetery in a secluded part of the Oxford campus.

Mississippi legislators in late June retired a 126-year-old state flag that was the last in the U.S. to include the Confederate battle emblem. During the election on Nov. 3, Mississippians voted to accept a new state flag design without Confederate images.

Officials in Hattiesburg hoisted the flag outside Hattiesburg City Hall the day after the vote last week.

More News

Several leadership roles shuffled in Mississippi Senate

Mississippi sets online meetings about child care services

Voters narrowly approve keeping Confederate statue in place

Pfizer says COVID-19 trial vaccine may be 90 percent effective

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Several leadership roles shuffled in Mississippi Senate

News

Mississippi sets online meetings about child care services

News

Voters narrowly approve keeping Confederate statue in place

News

Pfizer says COVID-19 trial vaccine may be 90 percent effective

News

Mississippi reports unusual Sunday spike in new coronavirus cases

News

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dies after two-year cancer battle

News

Mississippi State slides past Vanderbilt

News

Southern Miss flies past North Alabama

News

Amid virus, Mississippi must set medical marijuana program

News

Mississippi’s 7-day average of new coronavirus cases hits new, two-month record high

News

Associated Press: Biden defeats Trump to become 46th U.S. president

News

Mississippi city helping workers who took 2-month pay cut because of COVID-19

News

Conviction of man who stopped woman while pretending to be police officer upheld

News

Eta expected to gain strength, hit Cuba and Florida, then turn back into Gulf

News

Mississippi teen found dead at scene of apparent shooting Friday night

News

Winners and losers: Mississippi high school football scores

News

Mississippi teen ‘catches a dream’ with hunt for trophy buck

News

Want the ‘True Chicken Sandwich’? One might soon be coming to a Mississippi city near you

News

Mississippi inmates deaths rise to at least 93 since late December, autopsies set for three recent cases

News

Man wanted in strangulation death of ex-girlfriend in Louisiana arrested in Mississippi

News

Mississippi program to use door cameras to fight crime

News

Mississippi tax preparer gets prison for false returns

News

Mississippi coronavirus cases rise to highest level since August; see where cases are happening

News

Longtime Mississippi sheriff dies of COVID-19 in Alabama