New Mississippi coronavirus cases jump again Monday; Here’s where cases are located
Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped again Monday to a nearly three-month record high and the highest number of cases reported on a Monday since early August.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 516 new cases on Monday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 127,205. In the last two weeks, more than 11,400 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.
Typically, low numbers of cases are reported on Monday as many labs do no report over the weekends, so 516 was an unusually high number. The last time the state reported a higher number of cases on a Monday was August 3.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.
The state reported no new deaths Monday. A total of 3,443 people have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 906 with Monday’s update. It was the highest 7-day daily average since August 10.
The 14-day, daily average jumped to 817 cases per day, the highest mark since August 16.
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1186
|46
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1212
|14
|72
|3
|Amite
|442
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|860
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|415
|12
|45
|7
|Bolivar
|2148
|81
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|656
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|576
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|913
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|230
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|553
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|815
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|774
|25
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1317
|37
|106
|7
|Copiah
|1451
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1063
|31
|64
|14
|De Soto
|8229
|84
|86
|18
|Forrest
|3287
|82
|176
|41
|Franklin
|264
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1094
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|511
|19
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1277
|42
|114
|21
|Hancock
|977
|33
|56
|8
|Harrison
|6162
|92
|291
|34
|Hinds
|8540
|182
|484
|80
|Holmes
|1177
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|487
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1276
|30
|88
|17
|Jackson
|5437
|102
|113
|10
|Jasper
|741
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|293
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|470
|14
|8
|1
|Jones
|3145
|84
|187
|38
|Kemper
|345
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2717
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2510
|42
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2824
|138
|269
|74
|Lawrence
|598
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1210
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4050
|86
|194
|38
|Leflore
|1837
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1528
|63
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1987
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|4098
|94
|241
|45
|Marion
|1009
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1709
|37
|59
|12
|Monroe
|1670
|75
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|616
|23
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|1952
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|913
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|626
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2152
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1841
|42
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1268
|62
|95
|23
|Perry
|559
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1448
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1687
|21
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1187
|22
|52
|4
|Quitman
|436
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4477
|89
|181
|23
|Scott
|1333
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|293
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1299
|50
|122
|19
|Smith
|638
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|563
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1745
|53
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|901
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1389
|40
|64
|14
|Tippah
|1044
|26
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|905
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|563
|18
|15
|2
|Union
|1364
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|677
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1618
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2777
|105
|180
|39
|Wayne
|1069
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|389
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|353
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|953
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|604
|23
|78
|15
|Yazoo
|1389
|36
|136
|14
|Total
|127,205
|3,443
|7,020
|1,347