November 9, 2020

Mississippi sets online meetings about child care services

By The Associated Press

Published 6:30 am Monday, November 9, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is holding online meetings to gather information about improving child care services in the state.

“I often say child care represents the backbone of the workforce,” Chad Allgood, director of the agency’s Division of Early Childhood Care and Development, said in a news release.

“Without child care we couldn’t work,” he said. “It is extremely important that we understand how important child care is, and provide the support our child care providers need to be successful.”

The meetings begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday and at the same times Nov. 18.
Information and links to the meetings is available at https://secac.ms.gov/infosessions.

