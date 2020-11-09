Lawmakers to discuss year-round schooling for Mississippi public school students
State lawmakers plan to discuss whether public school students should attend class all year long.
The Mississippi Senate Committee will discuss the idea during a hearing today.
Unlike the traditional school year, which includes a large break in the summer, the year-round calendar would split the longer vacation time into more frequent breaks throughout the year. With a year-round calendar a summer break would be slightly shorter than the traditional school year.
Mississippi’s Department of Education and the superintendent at Corinth High School, which has used a year-round calendar, will be presenting information about year-long schooling to lawmakers, WLBT news reports.
Some educators say year-round schooling keeps the learning process going with minimal disruption.