November 9, 2020

Cult-favorite chicken joint signs deal for future Mississippi restaurants

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:15 am Monday, November 9, 2020

Fair warning: if you’re hungry, you may want to click away from this story.

One of the country’s fastest-growing restaurant chains is teaming up with two of Mississippi’s most successful restaurant groups to bring the cult-favorite

Super Chix: Chicken & Custard offers hand-breaded sandwiches including one called the cheesy BBQ and Nashville Hot, fresh chicken tenders, salads, grilled options, and even frozen treats like custard and hand-spun shakes. Oh and don’t forget the hand-cut fries.

The restaurant chain recently signed an agreement to develop at least 13 restaurants in Mississippi as parts of the Florida Panhandle.

Recently. Super Chix has opened restaurants in Alabama and Texas.

A franchise partner group led by Bill Latham who has developed such popular restaurants including Amerigo, Char and Babalu in Jackson has signed the agreement with the restaurant chain headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Latham is the former president of the Mississippi Restaurant Association with more than 40 years of experience in the restaurant business.

Mississippi-based “Eat With Us” company, which owns and operates such iconic restaurants as Harveys, Sweet Peppers Deli and Bulldog Burger Co, have also joined the franchise group.

“These are incredibly strong franchise partners who will bring a lot of value to the Super Chix brand and our development,” said CEO Darryl Neider in a recent news release. “We are very excited for the growing interest in the Super Chix brand and the solid franchise partners we are attracting to Super Chix — all strong, seasoned and experienced restaurant groups.

