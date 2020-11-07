expand
Ad Spot

November 8, 2020

Mississippi’s 7-day average of new coronavirus cases hits new, two-month record high

By Magnolia State Live

Published 3:05 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped Saturday to a more than two-month record.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,031 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 125,885. In the last two weeks nearly 11,000 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.

The state reported 15 new deaths Saturday. A total of 3,433 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 818 with Saturday’s update. Saturday was the first time since August 25, that the 7-day, daily average jumped above 800.

The 14-day, daily average dipped to 771 cases per day, the highest mark since August 20.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1173 46 64 14
Alcorn 1193 14 72 3
Amite 442 14 15 2
Attala 856 27 91 20
Benton 412 12 45 7
Bolivar 2144 81 220 30
Calhoun 652 13 25 4
Carroll 568 13 45 9
Chickasaw 907 31 47 14
Choctaw 230 7 1 0
Claiborne 550 16 43 9
Clarke 814 53 93 27
Clay 756 25 20 3
Coahoma 1308 37 105 7
Copiah 1442 38 72 9
Covington 1051 31 64 14
De Soto 8108 83 84 18
Forrest 3271 82 176 41
Franklin 261 3 4 1
George 1092 21 36 6
Greene 511 19 40 6
Grenada 1271 42 114 21
Hancock 965 33 56 8
Harrison 6051 92 291 34
Hinds 8473 182 481 80
Holmes 1168 60 102 20
Humphreys 484 18 27 7
Issaquena 107 4 0
Itawamba 1264 30 88 17
Jackson 5316 102 113 10
Jasper 734 19 1 0
Jefferson 292 11 13 3
Jefferson Davis 464 14 8 1
Jones 3115 84 187 38
Kemper 345 15 41 9
Lafayette 2693 43 123 28
Lamar 2492 42 41 11
Lauderdale 2789 138 269 74
Lawrence 595 14 26 2
Leake 1202 43 42 7
Lee 4010 85 194 38
Leflore 1822 88 194 47
Lincoln 1521 62 162 36
Lowndes 1956 62 102 33
Madison 4034 94 240 45
Marion 1003 46 92 15
Marshall 1672 35 56 12
Monroe 1653 75 172 52
Montgomery 609 23 52 9
Neshoba 1941 111 130 39
Newton 907 28 40 10
Noxubee 623 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2141 57 193 31
Panola 1821 41 60 8
Pearl River 1264 62 95 23
Perry 555 23 20 7
Pike 1443 56 98 27
Pontotoc 1659 21 18 2
Prentiss 1178 22 52 4
Quitman 435 7 0
Rankin 4414 89 181 23
Scott 1328 29 21 3
Sharkey 293 15 43 8
Simpson 1296 50 122 19
Smith 632 16 55 8
Stone 554 14 55 9
Sunflower 1737 53 84 15
Tallahatchie 898 26 29 7
Tate 1359 40 57 14
Tippah 1035 26 61 2
Tishomingo 888 41 96 26
Tunica 555 17 15 2
Union 1351 25 46 11
Walthall 675 27 67 13
Warren 1614 56 125 26
Washington 2766 105 180 39
Wayne 1064 22 59 10
Webster 388 13 52 11
Wilkinson 352 21 20 5
Winston 936 22 44 11
Yalobusha 601 23 78 15
Yazoo 1341 36 135 14
Total 125,885 3,433 7,001 1,347

* Note: A death previously reported in Neshoba County was determined not to be a COVID-19 related death

More News

Mississippi reports unusual Sunday spike in new coronavirus cases

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dies after two-year cancer battle

Mississippi State slides past Vanderbilt

Southern Miss flies past North Alabama

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi reports unusual Sunday spike in new coronavirus cases

News

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dies after two-year cancer battle

News

Mississippi State slides past Vanderbilt

News

Southern Miss flies past North Alabama

News

Amid virus, Mississippi must set medical marijuana program

News

Mississippi’s 7-day average of new coronavirus cases hits new, two-month record high

News

Associated Press: Biden defeats Trump to become 46th U.S. president

News

Mississippi city helping workers who took 2-month pay cut because of COVID-19

News

Conviction of man who stopped woman while pretending to be police officer upheld

News

Eta expected to gain strength, hit Cuba and Florida, then turn back into Gulf

News

Mississippi teen found dead at scene of apparent shooting Friday night

News

Winners and losers: Mississippi high school football scores

News

Mississippi teen ‘catches a dream’ with hunt for trophy buck

News

Want the ‘True Chicken Sandwich’? One might soon be coming to a Mississippi city near you

News

Mississippi inmates deaths rise to at least 93 since late December, autopsies set for three recent cases

News

Man wanted in strangulation death of ex-girlfriend in Louisiana arrested in Mississippi

News

Mississippi program to use door cameras to fight crime

News

Mississippi tax preparer gets prison for false returns

News

Mississippi coronavirus cases rise to highest level since August; see where cases are happening

News

Longtime Mississippi sheriff dies of COVID-19 in Alabama

News

Still waiting: Autopsy results ‘in the process of being completed’ four years after murder

News

Jury: Mississippi pastor, church leader must pay $530,000 over failed construction project

News

Yazoo couple indicted for Vicksburg murder — one person still at large

News

Communities begin to unfurl ‘In God We Trust’ flag, new design selling fast