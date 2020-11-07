Mississippi’s 7-day average of new coronavirus cases hits new, two-month record high

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped Saturday to a more than two-month record.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,031 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 125,885. In the last two weeks nearly 11,000 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.

The state reported 15 new deaths Saturday. A total of 3,433 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 818 with Saturday’s update. Saturday was the first time since August 25, that the 7-day, daily average jumped above 800.

The 14-day, daily average dipped to 771 cases per day, the highest mark since August 20.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1173 46 64 14 Alcorn 1193 14 72 3 Amite 442 14 15 2 Attala 856 27 91 20 Benton 412 12 45 7 Bolivar 2144 81 220 30 Calhoun 652 13 25 4 Carroll 568 13 45 9 Chickasaw 907 31 47 14 Choctaw 230 7 1 0 Claiborne 550 16 43 9 Clarke 814 53 93 27 Clay 756 25 20 3 Coahoma 1308 37 105 7 Copiah 1442 38 72 9 Covington 1051 31 64 14 De Soto 8108 83 84 18 Forrest 3271 82 176 41 Franklin 261 3 4 1 George 1092 21 36 6 Greene 511 19 40 6 Grenada 1271 42 114 21 Hancock 965 33 56 8 Harrison 6051 92 291 34 Hinds 8473 182 481 80 Holmes 1168 60 102 20 Humphreys 484 18 27 7 Issaquena 107 4 0 Itawamba 1264 30 88 17 Jackson 5316 102 113 10 Jasper 734 19 1 0 Jefferson 292 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 464 14 8 1 Jones 3115 84 187 38 Kemper 345 15 41 9 Lafayette 2693 43 123 28 Lamar 2492 42 41 11 Lauderdale 2789 138 269 74 Lawrence 595 14 26 2 Leake 1202 43 42 7 Lee 4010 85 194 38 Leflore 1822 88 194 47 Lincoln 1521 62 162 36 Lowndes 1956 62 102 33 Madison 4034 94 240 45 Marion 1003 46 92 15 Marshall 1672 35 56 12 Monroe 1653 75 172 52 Montgomery 609 23 52 9 Neshoba 1941 111 130 39 Newton 907 28 40 10 Noxubee 623 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2141 57 193 31 Panola 1821 41 60 8 Pearl River 1264 62 95 23 Perry 555 23 20 7 Pike 1443 56 98 27 Pontotoc 1659 21 18 2 Prentiss 1178 22 52 4 Quitman 435 7 0 Rankin 4414 89 181 23 Scott 1328 29 21 3 Sharkey 293 15 43 8 Simpson 1296 50 122 19 Smith 632 16 55 8 Stone 554 14 55 9 Sunflower 1737 53 84 15 Tallahatchie 898 26 29 7 Tate 1359 40 57 14 Tippah 1035 26 61 2 Tishomingo 888 41 96 26 Tunica 555 17 15 2 Union 1351 25 46 11 Walthall 675 27 67 13 Warren 1614 56 125 26 Washington 2766 105 180 39 Wayne 1064 22 59 10 Webster 388 13 52 11 Wilkinson 352 21 20 5 Winston 936 22 44 11 Yalobusha 601 23 78 15 Yazoo 1341 36 135 14 Total 125,885 3,433 7,001 1,347

* Note: A death previously reported in Neshoba County was determined not to be a COVID-19 related death

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

