Mississippi’s 7-day average of new coronavirus cases hits new, two-month record high
Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped Saturday to a more than two-month record.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,031 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 125,885. In the last two weeks nearly 11,000 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.
The state reported 15 new deaths Saturday. A total of 3,433 people have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 818 with Saturday’s update. Saturday was the first time since August 25, that the 7-day, daily average jumped above 800.
The 14-day, daily average dipped to 771 cases per day, the highest mark since August 20.
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1173
|46
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1193
|14
|72
|3
|Amite
|442
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|856
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|412
|12
|45
|7
|Bolivar
|2144
|81
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|652
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|568
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|907
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|230
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|550
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|814
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|756
|25
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1308
|37
|105
|7
|Copiah
|1442
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1051
|31
|64
|14
|De Soto
|8108
|83
|84
|18
|Forrest
|3271
|82
|176
|41
|Franklin
|261
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1092
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|511
|19
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1271
|42
|114
|21
|Hancock
|965
|33
|56
|8
|Harrison
|6051
|92
|291
|34
|Hinds
|8473
|182
|481
|80
|Holmes
|1168
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|484
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|Itawamba
|1264
|30
|88
|17
|Jackson
|5316
|102
|113
|10
|Jasper
|734
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|292
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|464
|14
|8
|1
|Jones
|3115
|84
|187
|38
|Kemper
|345
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2693
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2492
|42
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2789
|138
|269
|74
|Lawrence
|595
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1202
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4010
|85
|194
|38
|Leflore
|1822
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1521
|62
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1956
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|4034
|94
|240
|45
|Marion
|1003
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1672
|35
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1653
|75
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|609
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1941
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|907
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|623
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2141
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1821
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1264
|62
|95
|23
|Perry
|555
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1443
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1659
|21
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1178
|22
|52
|4
|Quitman
|435
|7
|0
|Rankin
|4414
|89
|181
|23
|Scott
|1328
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|293
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1296
|50
|122
|19
|Smith
|632
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|554
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1737
|53
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|898
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1359
|40
|57
|14
|Tippah
|1035
|26
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|888
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|555
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1351
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|675
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1614
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2766
|105
|180
|39
|Wayne
|1064
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|388
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|352
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|936
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|601
|23
|78
|15
|Yazoo
|1341
|36
|135
|14
|Total
|125,885
|3,433
|7,001
|1,347
* Note: A death previously reported in Neshoba County was determined not to be a COVID-19 related death