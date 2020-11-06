expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Want the ‘True Chicken Sandwich’? One might soon be coming to a Mississippi city near you

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:10 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

A restaurant chain that touts itself as the maker of the “last true chicken sandwich” may be opening a restaurant close to you.

Super Chix, a restaurant chain that features chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, hand-cut fries and premium frozen custards, has signed an agreement to develop at least 13 restaurants in Mississippi as parts of the Florida Panhandle.

Recently. Super Chix has opened restaurants in Alabama and Texas.

A franchise partner group led by Bill Latham who has developed such popular restaurants including Amerigo, Char and Babalu in Jackson has signed the agreement with the restaurant chain headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Latham is the former president of the Mississippi Restaurant Association with more than 40 years of experience in the restaurant business.

Mississippi-based “Eat With Us” company, which owns and operates such iconic restaurants as Harveys, Sweet Peppers Deli and Bulldog Burger Co, have also joined the franchise group.

“These are incredibly strong franchise partners who will bring a lot of value to the Super Chix brand and our development,” said CEO Darryl Neider in a recent news release. “We are very excited for the growing interest in the Super Chix brand and the solid franchise partners we are attracting to Super Chix — all strong, seasoned and experienced restaurant groups.

More News

Eta expected to gain strength, hit Cuba and Florida, then turn back into Gulf

Mississippi teen found dead at scene of apparent shooting Friday night

Winners and losers: Mississippi high school football scores

Mississippi teen ‘catches a dream’ with hunt for trophy buck

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Eta expected to gain strength, hit Cuba and Florida, then turn back into Gulf

News

Mississippi teen found dead at scene of apparent shooting Friday night

News

Winners and losers: Mississippi high school football scores

News

Mississippi teen ‘catches a dream’ with hunt for trophy buck

News

Want the ‘True Chicken Sandwich’? One might soon be coming to a Mississippi city near you

News

Mississippi inmates deaths rise to at least 93 since late December, autopsies set for three recent cases

News

Man wanted in strangulation death of ex-girlfriend in Louisiana arrested in Mississippi

News

Mississippi program to use door cameras to fight crime

News

Mississippi tax preparer gets prison for false returns

News

Mississippi coronavirus cases rise to highest level since August; see where cases are happening

News

Longtime Mississippi sheriff dies of COVID-19 in Alabama

News

Still waiting: Autopsy results ‘in the process of being completed’ four years after murder

News

Jury: Mississippi pastor, church leader must pay $530,000 over failed construction project

News

Yazoo couple indicted for Vicksburg murder — one person still at large

News

Communities begin to unfurl ‘In God We Trust’ flag, new design selling fast

News

Mississippi hunters plead guilty to illegally killing turkeys in Kansas

News

Mississippi’s two-week coronavirus case spread soars to two-month high after surge of new cases reported

News

Mississippi governor says he’d veto mail-in or early voting

News

Stormy Daniels adds paranormal investigator to her resume, teams with Mississippi ghost hunters for new television show

News

Manhunt for Mississippi murder suspect continues, U.S. Marshals now involved

News

New Orleans’s Dixie Beer announces ‘neighborly’ name change

News

Pace of Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases seems to be moderating

News

Mississippi man arrested after reportedly driving into house twice

News

Mississippi family sues school in ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask ban