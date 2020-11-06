Still waiting: Autopsy results ‘in the process of being completed’ four years after murder

Mississippi investigators have been waiting four years for autopsy results that they hope will lead to an arrest for the murder of a Brandon gas station owner.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Brandon investigators still have not received results from the State Crime Lab in the death of Sam Singh, who was shot and killed in his gas station on U.S. 80 in Brandon.

Brandon Police Lt. Beau Edgington told WLBT that autopsy results would help provide general information that would be valuable to the case that is still open and unsolved. Because they do not have the results, investigators are not sure how many times Singh was shot or how the bullets entered Singh’s body.