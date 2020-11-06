expand
November 7, 2020

Mississippi tax preparer gets prison for false returns

By The Associated Press

Published 1:40 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

The owner of a tax return preparation business in Mississippi is headed to prison for nearly two years.

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release, said Talvesha Glaude, of Moss Point, received a 22-month sentence for preparing returns for clients seeking inflated federal refunds based on fraudulent dependents, federal income withholdings and education credits from 2016 to 2019. In addition to preparing false returns for her clients, federal agents said Glaude also filed false returns for herself for the tax years 2014 through 2018, WLBT-TV reported.

According to information provided to the court, Glaude owned and operated her tax return preparation business under multiple names, including TMG Tax Service and Regional Tax Service.

U.S. District Judge Halil Ozerden also ordered Glaude to serve one year of supervised release and to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $183,360.

