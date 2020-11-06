expand
November 7, 2020

Mississippi inmates deaths rise to at least 93 since late December, autopsies set for three recent cases

By The Associated Press

Published 5:48 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says autopsies will be done on three inmates who died recently.

At least 93 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December. Several inmates died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January. The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating the state’s prison system.

MDOC said in a news release Friday that Richard Lee Chambers, 39, collapsed Thursday in a housing area at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. CPR was done, but Chambers did not respond. In January, Chambers received a four-year sentence for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine in Wayne County.

The department also said Friday that Gary Eugene Moore, 59, died Thursday at George County Regional Hospital. He had been sent there Monday from George County Regional Correctional Facility. In October 2017, Moore sentenced to 15 years for convictions on burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance in Jackson County.

The department said Thursday that Melvin Hare Sr., 54, died Oct. 23 at Allegiance Specialty Hospital, a long-term care facility in Greenville. Hare had been sent there from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Hare was convicted of murder in the August 2013 stabbing death of a man in Warren County. He was sentenced in December 2015 to 30 years, with 25 to serve and five on probation.

