Mississippi coronavirus cases rise to highest level since August; see where cases are happening
Mississippi’s 14-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped again Friday, now at the highest rate since mid-August.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 967 new cases on Friday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 124,854. In the last two weeks nearly 11,000 Mississippians have tested positive for the virus.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.
The state reported 14 new deaths Friday. A total of 3,419 people have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 788 with Friday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average jumped to 784 cases per day, the highest mark since August 20.
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1155
|46
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1186
|14
|72
|3
|Amite
|441
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|844
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|403
|12
|45
|7
|Bolivar
|2125
|81
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|649
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|557
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|897
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|229
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|550
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|812
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|754
|23
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1306
|37
|105
|7
|Copiah
|1432
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1046
|31
|64
|14
|De Soto
|8036
|82
|83
|17
|Forrest
|3256
|82
|176
|41
|Franklin
|260
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1077
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|507
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1266
|42
|114
|21
|Hancock
|949
|33
|54
|8
|Harrison
|5939
|91
|289
|34
|Hinds
|8429
|181
|479
|80
|Holmes
|1164
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|481
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1250
|30
|88
|17
|Jackson
|5248
|101
|113
|10
|Jasper
|726
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|291
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|457
|13
|8
|1
|Jones
|3104
|84
|187
|38
|Kemper
|342
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2674
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2466
|41
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2773
|136
|268
|74
|Lawrence
|593
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1196
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|3959
|85
|194
|38
|Leflore
|1808
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1516
|62
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1947
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|4005
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|997
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1650
|34
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1640
|75
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|601
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1938
|112
|130
|40
|Newton
|904
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|620
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2132
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1802
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1255
|62
|95
|23
|Perry
|553
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1442
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1645
|21
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1164
|21
|48
|3
|Quitman
|434
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4373
|88
|181
|23
|Scott
|1318
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|293
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1288
|50
|122
|19
|Smith
|633
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|540
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1719
|53
|83
|15
|Tallahatchie
|895
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1343
|40
|56
|14
|Tippah
|1021
|26
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|878
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|553
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1330
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|673
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1606
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2760
|105
|180
|39
|Wayne
|1061
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|387
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|351
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|923
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|593
|23
|78
|15
|Yazoo
|1327
|36
|135
|14
|Total
|124,854
|3,419
|6,984
|1,346