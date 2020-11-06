expand
November 7, 2020

Dennis Sheppard

Man wanted in strangulation death of ex-girlfriend in Louisiana arrested in Mississippi

By The Associated Press

Published 3:37 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

A man wanted in connection with the strangulation death of his ex-girlfriend in suburban New Orleans was captured Thursday in Mississippi, federal and state authorities said.

Dennis Sheppard, 57, was wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in the death of Jyra Holmes, 39, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office told news outlets.

Sheppard was arrested in the Gulf Coast city of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Authorities said Holmes was killed Monday night in the parking lot of her apartment in Harvey.

Sheppard was jailed in Hancock County pending extradition to Louisiana.

