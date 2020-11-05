Stormy Daniels adds paranormal investigator to her resume, teams with Mississippi ghost hunters for new television show

Daniels’ fascination with paranormal activity began when she made a move to New Orleans. Her experience there is described on the Spooky Babes website.

“Although she has had unexplainable experiences dating back to her childhood, it wasn’t until she moved into a very haunted house in New Orleans in early 2019 that things really took off,” the website states. “These personal experiences and the devastating effect it had on her and her loved ones, inspired her to embark on a new adventure to discover the truth. In early 2020, she had an intense experience at a location which resulted in the floodgates of supernatural being opened and unlocking skills that she didn’t even know she had. With each investigation and passing day, Stormy’s gifts of mediumship and healing become stronger and are constantly being validated by both recorded evidence and some of the most respected individuals in the paranormal field.”

Her experiences in New Orleans led Daniels to create Spooky Babes in early 2020 with her friend Justin Loupe.

“Stormy envisioned Spooky Babes, a project born of necessity and desire to know the truth behind her experiences,” the show’s website states.

For the show Daniels said she has put together a team of investigators, specialists and healers dedicated to pursuing paranormal activity across the globe.

“Our team investigates purported hauntings, removes and provides solutions for malevolent paranormal phenomenon, and provides healing and edification for our clientele,” her website states.