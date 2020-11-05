expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Manhunt for Mississippi murder suspect continues, U.S. Marshals now involved

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:27 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

Nearly a month ago, 31-year-old Wade Carter was shot and killed outside of Vicksburg bar and restaurant in a shooting that injured two others.

Since the shooting at LD’s Bar and Lounge, authorities have scoured the community and surrounding areas for James Earl Winters, the suspect identified as the shooter. They believe that Winters, whose last known address was 150 Eastover Drive, Apartment 200, has fled the area and now the U.S. Marshals have been added to the search.

During the Oct. 6 incident, Carter was shot twice in the abdomen during the incident that occurred just after 11 p.m. at the Mulberry Street establishment. He died three days later, becoming the eighth homicide victim in Vicksburg in 2020.

A security guard working at LD’s was also shot in the leg. A third person arrived at Merit Health River Region’s emergency room by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound in an undisclosed location.

Winters was quickly identified as a suspect, but he has not been located.

Anyone having information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477 (800-355-TIPS).

Winters has a criminal history dating back to 2011, when he was charged with contempt of court.

It got worse from there, as he was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of attempted aggravated assault in 2012.

In 2013, Winters was charged with felony possession of marijuana.

More News

Stormy Daniels adds paranormal investigator to her resume, teams with Mississippi ghost hunters for new television show

Manhunt for Mississippi murder suspect continues, U.S. Marshals now involved

New Orleans’s Dixie Beer announces ‘neighborly’ name change

Pace of Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases seems to be moderating

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Stormy Daniels adds paranormal investigator to her resume, teams with Mississippi ghost hunters for new television show

News

Manhunt for Mississippi murder suspect continues, U.S. Marshals now involved

News

New Orleans’s Dixie Beer announces ‘neighborly’ name change

News

Pace of Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases seems to be moderating

News

Mississippi man arrested after reportedly driving into house twice

News

Mississippi family sues school in ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask ban

News

At least eleven drug arrests made in Mississippi joint investigation

News

Election uncertainty: Trump, Biden hopes hinge on three battleground states

News

Mississippi voters overturn Reconstruction-era election law

News

Mississippi votes in new ‘magnolia’ flag after lawmakers ditched old one

News

Mississippi approves medical marijuana amendment

News

Mississippians re-elect all four U.S. House members

News

Cindy Hyde-Smith holds off Espy again to retain U.S. Senate seat

News

Fist fight breaks out between candidate, opponent supporter outside precinct

News

Trump wins Mississippi, earns six electoral votes

News

Mississippi prison raid nets 200 bottles of liquor, power tools, even a blender

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus daily average dips slightly with latest statistics

News

16-year-old arrested in drive-by shooting of 2-year-old playing outside

News

Weekend shooting death of Mississippi man, dog at reported dog fighting ring under investigation

News

Mississippi toddler reportedly shoots herself, father charged in incident

News

Burned bodies of husband, wife found in 18-wheeler near Mississippi hunting camp

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus cases steady, no new deaths reported

News

Analysis: Mississippi voters will say yes or no to new flag

News

Mississippi board says county can move Confederate statue