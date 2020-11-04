Pace of Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases seems to be moderating
Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dipped again Wednesday as the pace of new cases of the virus seemed to be moderating.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 766 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 122,275.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.
The state reported 13 new deaths Wednesday, the first day in which no deaths were reported in more than one week. A total of 3,397 people have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 665 with Wednesday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average dropped slightly to 725 cases per day.
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1139
|45
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1144
|13
|62
|3
|Amite
|439
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|830
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|387
|12
|45
|7
|Bolivar
|2081
|81
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|647
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|541
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|885
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|224
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|545
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|801
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|741
|23
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1299
|37
|105
|7
|Copiah
|1421
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1030
|31
|63
|14
|De Soto
|7729
|82
|83
|17
|Forrest
|3196
|81
|176
|41
|Franklin
|259
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1044
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|494
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1258
|41
|114
|21
|Hancock
|921
|31
|51
|7
|Harrison
|5728
|91
|286
|34
|Hinds
|8292
|181
|479
|80
|Holmes
|1159
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|476
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1221
|29
|88
|17
|Jackson
|5077
|100
|109
|10
|Jasper
|718
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|286
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|436
|13
|8
|1
|Jones
|3054
|84
|186
|38
|Kemper
|340
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2640
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2426
|41
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2713
|135
|265
|74
|Lawrence
|581
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1191
|42
|42
|7
|Lee
|3830
|84
|193
|37
|Leflore
|1786
|88
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1489
|61
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1901
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3958
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|987
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1602
|34
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1607
|75
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|583
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1914
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|891
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|612
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2098
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1770
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1232
|61
|95
|23
|Perry
|547
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1432
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1591
|21
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1131
|20
|48
|3
|Quitman
|427
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4258
|88
|181
|23
|Scott
|1307
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|292
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1272
|50
|122
|19
|Smith
|622
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|522
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1699
|52
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|877
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1293
|39
|55
|13
|Tippah
|992
|25
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|859
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|546
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1302
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|662
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1591
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2710
|102
|178
|38
|Wayne
|1051
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|387
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|350
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|893
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|585
|22
|76
|14
|Yazoo
|1317
|36
|135
|14
|Total
|122,275
|3,397
|6,951
|1,339