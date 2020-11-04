Mississippi man arrested after reportedly driving into house twice

A Mississippi man was arrested after reportedly driving a vehicle not once, but two times in a house before fleeing the area.

Cobe Brewer, 19, of Hernando was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and vandalism in the incident which happened in Shelby County, Tennessee.

The victim told Shelby County deputies that she was inside her home Tuesday when she heard two large crashes, one near her garage and another near her front door. Soon after, the victim said she saw Brewer fleeing the scene in a silver Accord.

Local news sources report that court records show that Brewer and the victim are estranged

An estimated $25,000 in damages was done to the home and to the victim’s vehicle which was parked in the garage.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

