At least eleven drug arrests made in Mississippi joint investigation

A North Mississippi joint investigation has netted at least 11 drug arrests.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and various agencies made the arrests in Clay, Oktibbeha, Webster, and Grenada counties on Oct. 28.

Those arrested include:

• Terrance Chandler, 42, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana and Money Laundering.

• Curtis Washington, 61, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana.

• Marcquell Patterson, 41, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana and Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering.

• Bobby Earl Brownlee, 41, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

• Antony Hunter, 39, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

• Robert Quinn, 53, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

• Jamie Logan, 38, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

• Steven Posley, 40, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

• Steven Calvert, 43, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

• Cordarius Westmoreland, 29, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

• Bernard Smith, 26, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The arrests are the culmination of a year-long investigation referred to as “Operation: House of Shards.” The investigation targeted the large-scale distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana within Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Clay, Webster, Grenada, Calhoun, and Chickasaw counties. During the investigation, Agents determined that large quantities of drugs were brought into the Northern District of Mississippi from the Western United States. The investigation resulted in the seizure of 7,901 grams of methamphetamine, 202 grams of cocaine HCL, 166 grams of crack cocaine, 90,148 grams of marijuana, and $418,197 in U.S. Currency.

Agencies that were part of the joint investigation included Starkville Police Department Narcotics Division, Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force, Grenada Police Department Narcotics, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

During the investigation, Agents received significant assistance from the Arkansas State Police and Phoenix Police Department. The North MS Narcotics Task Force, Tupelo Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, and Lee County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing with more arrests expected.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

