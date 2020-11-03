Weekend shooting death of Mississippi man, dog at reported dog fighting ring under investigation

Holmes County officials are investigating the shooting death of a man and a dog that reportedly occurred during a weekend dogfight.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said that 33-year-old Willie Jefferson was shot multiple times Saturday during the dog fight on Randletown Road off of Highway 17.

Deputies also located a deceased dog in a ring where dogs had reportedly been fighting. A catalog of scheduled dogs fights as far away as Louisiana was also found at the scene.

Jefferson was taken by his brother to a local hospital where he was later be pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to call Holmes County Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099 or the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 601-834-1511.

