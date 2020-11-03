Mississippi’s coronavirus daily average dips slightly with latest statistics
Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dipped below 700 cases per day Tuesday for the first time in more than a week.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 644 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 121,509.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.
The state reported 36 new deaths Tuesday, the first day in which no deaths were reported in more than one week. A total of 3,384 people have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 699 with Tuesday’s update. It was the first time since Oct. 23 that the statistic has been below 700.
The 14-day, daily average dropped slightly to 728 cases per day.
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1137
|45
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1138
|13
|50
|3
|Amite
|438
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|823
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|383
|11
|45
|6
|Bolivar
|2076
|81
|219
|30
|Calhoun
|643
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|535
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|884
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|219
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|545
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|796
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|735
|22
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1293
|37
|105
|7
|Copiah
|1415
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1021
|31
|60
|13
|De Soto
|7691
|82
|82
|16
|Forrest
|3180
|81
|176
|41
|Franklin
|259
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1044
|20
|36
|6
|Greene
|491
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1252
|41
|114
|21
|Hancock
|917
|31
|49
|7
|Harrison
|5681
|91
|280
|34
|Hinds
|8239
|181
|478
|79
|Holmes
|1158
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|473
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1215
|29
|88
|17
|Jackson
|5024
|99
|107
|9
|Jasper
|714
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|287
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|429
|13
|8
|1
|Jones
|3042
|84
|186
|38
|Kemper
|338
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2628
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2400
|40
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2679
|135
|264
|74
|Lawrence
|578
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1188
|42
|42
|7
|Lee
|3783
|84
|181
|37
|Leflore
|1779
|88
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1484
|61
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1878
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3930
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|984
|45
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1595
|34
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1595
|75
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|578
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1913
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|887
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|609
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2092
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1754
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1215
|61
|94
|23
|Perry
|545
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1428
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1576
|21
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1124
|20
|48
|3
|Quitman
|426
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4218
|88
|181
|23
|Scott
|1306
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|292
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1269
|50
|121
|19
|Smith
|618
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|519
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1696
|52
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|873
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1286
|39
|55
|13
|Tippah
|986
|25
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|852
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|546
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1287
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|651
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1584
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2694
|100
|178
|38
|Wayne
|1044
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|386
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|349
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|889
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|582
|19
|75
|11
|Yazoo
|1312
|35
|135
|13
|Total
|121,509
|3,384
|6,905
|1,330