November 5, 2020

Mississippi’s coronavirus daily average dips slightly with latest statistics

By Magnolia State Live

Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dipped below 700 cases per day Tuesday for the first time in more than a week.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 644 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 121,509.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 105,839 have recovered.

The state reported 36 new deaths Tuesday, the first day in which no deaths were reported in more than one week. A total of 3,384 people have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 699 with Tuesday’s update. It was the first time since Oct. 23 that the statistic has been below 700.

The 14-day, daily average dropped slightly to 728 cases per day.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1137 45 64 14
Alcorn 1138 13 50 3
Amite 438 13 15 2
Attala 823 27 91 20
Benton 383 11 45 6
Bolivar 2076 81 219 30
Calhoun 643 13 25 4
Carroll 535 12 45 9
Chickasaw 884 31 47 14
Choctaw 219 7 1 0
Claiborne 545 16 43 9
Clarke 796 53 93 27
Clay 735 22 19 3
Coahoma 1293 37 105 7
Copiah 1415 38 72 9
Covington 1021 31 60 13
De Soto 7691 82 82 16
Forrest 3180 81 176 41
Franklin 259 3 4 1
George 1044 20 36 6
Greene 491 18 40 6
Grenada 1252 41 114 21
Hancock 917 31 49 7
Harrison 5681 91 280 34
Hinds 8239 181 478 79
Holmes 1158 60 102 20
Humphreys 473 18 27 7
Issaquena 107 4 0 0
Itawamba 1215 29 88 17
Jackson 5024 99 107 9
Jasper 714 19 1 0
Jefferson 287 11 13 3
Jefferson Davis 429 13 8 1
Jones 3042 84 186 38
Kemper 338 15 41 9
Lafayette 2628 43 123 28
Lamar 2400 40 41 11
Lauderdale 2679 135 264 74
Lawrence 578 14 26 2
Leake 1188 42 42 7
Lee 3783 84 181 37
Leflore 1779 88 193 47
Lincoln 1484 61 162 36
Lowndes 1878 62 102 33
Madison 3930 94 238 45
Marion 984 45 92 15
Marshall 1595 34 56 12
Monroe 1595 75 170 52
Montgomery 578 23 52 9
Neshoba 1913 111 130 39
Newton 887 28 40 10
Noxubee 609 17 20 4
Oktibbeha 2092 57 193 31
Panola 1754 41 60 8
Pearl River 1215 61 94 23
Perry 545 23 20 7
Pike 1428 56 98 27
Pontotoc 1576 21 18 2
Prentiss 1124 20 48 3
Quitman 426 7 0 0
Rankin 4218 88 181 23
Scott 1306 29 21 3
Sharkey 292 15 43 8
Simpson 1269 50 121 19
Smith 618 16 55 8
Stone 519 14 55 9
Sunflower 1696 52 83 14
Tallahatchie 873 26 29 7
Tate 1286 39 55 13
Tippah 986 25 61 2
Tishomingo 852 41 96 26
Tunica 546 17 15 2
Union 1287 25 46 11
Walthall 651 27 67 13
Warren 1584 56 125 26
Washington 2694 100 178 38
Wayne 1044 22 59 10
Webster 386 13 52 11
Wilkinson 349 21 20 5
Winston 889 22 44 11
Yalobusha 582 19 75 11
Yazoo 1312 35 135 13
Total 121,509 3,384 6,905 1,330

