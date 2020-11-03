Fist fight breaks out between candidate, opponent supporter outside precinct

A Mississippi political candidate got into a brawl Tuesday with an opponent’s supporter outside a polling place.

The incident occurred Tuesday in Holly Springs, Mississippi, and was captured on cell phone video.

The incident began, WREG-TV in Memphis reports, when words were exchanged between Sheri Ann McClatchy, an election commissioner, and a supporter of her challenger.

This is voters suppression at it best!!!! Posted by Twan 'G' Lester on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The supporter was identified as Pearlie Howell, who was campaigning for McClatchy’s challenger Jamarr Walton.

In the video heated words lead to fists flying and then a tussle on the ground before police were called.

Police are investigating the incident.

