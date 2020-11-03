expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Fist fight breaks out between candidate, opponent supporter outside precinct

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:02 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

A Mississippi political candidate got into a brawl Tuesday with an opponent’s supporter outside a polling place.

The incident occurred Tuesday in Holly Springs, Mississippi, and was captured on cell phone video.

The incident began, WREG-TV in Memphis reports, when words were exchanged between Sheri Ann McClatchy, an election commissioner, and a supporter of her challenger.

This is voters suppression at it best!!!!

Posted by Twan 'G' Lester on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The supporter was identified as Pearlie Howell, who was campaigning for McClatchy’s challenger Jamarr Walton.

In the video heated words lead to fists flying and then a tussle on the ground before police were called.

Police are investigating the incident.

More News

Pace of Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases seems to be moderating

Mississippi man arrested after reportedly driving into house twice

Mississippi family sues school in ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask ban

mississippi crime

At least eleven drug arrests made in Mississippi joint investigation

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Pace of Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases seems to be moderating

News

Mississippi man arrested after reportedly driving into house twice

News

Mississippi family sues school in ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask ban

News

At least eleven drug arrests made in Mississippi joint investigation

News

Election uncertainty: Trump, Biden hopes hinge on three battleground states

News

Mississippi voters overturn Reconstruction-era election law

News

Mississippi votes in new ‘magnolia’ flag after lawmakers ditched old one

News

Mississippi approves medical marijuana amendment

News

Mississippians re-elect all four U.S. House members

News

Cindy Hyde-Smith holds off Espy again to retain U.S. Senate seat

News

Fist fight breaks out between candidate, opponent supporter outside precinct

News

Trump wins Mississippi, earns six electoral votes

News

Mississippi prison raid nets 200 bottles of liquor, power tools, even a blender

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus daily average dips slightly with latest statistics

News

16-year-old arrested in drive-by shooting of 2-year-old playing outside

News

Weekend shooting death of Mississippi man, dog at reported dog fighting ring under investigation

News

Mississippi toddler reportedly shoots herself, father charged in incident

News

Burned bodies of husband, wife found in 18-wheeler near Mississippi hunting camp

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus cases steady, no new deaths reported

News

Analysis: Mississippi voters will say yes or no to new flag

News

Mississippi board says county can move Confederate statue

News

Juveniles who reportedly made threats to Mississippi high school in custody

News

One arrested in Halloween shooting that killed two people, injured another

News

Mississippi man nabbed with marijuana candy after post-Halloween chase